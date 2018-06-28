VINEYARD — Due to a large increase in population, the U.S. Postal Service has added a new ZIP code in the Orem/Vineyard area.

Nearly 3,000 customers previously in ZIP codes 84058 and 84057 have been notified by mail that their ZIP code will become 84059 effective July 1.

According to the postal service, the new ZIP code will allows for the addition of delivery routes and new addresses in the area. It will also help the Postal Service to sort, ship and deliver the mail more efficiently. Customers will experience no changes in their service or delivery.

Generally speaking, all addresses west of Geneva Road between 1600 North and 1000 South are being assigned the new 84059 ZIP code. Customers may choose to use either Orem UT 84059 or Vineyard UT 84059 on the last line of their address.

USPS advises all customers receiving the new ZIP code to begin using it immediately and to inform those whom they correspond with as soon as possible. However, customers’ mail identified with the old ZIP code will continued to be delivered for a period of one year.

Customers with questions concerning the ZIP code change may contact the Orem Post Office at 801-802-7137.