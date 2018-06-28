Last week, Utah Royals FC was on the positive end of a star player ending up in a preferred destination via trade.

On Thursday, the club was on the giving end, as it sent the rights to former United States Women's National Team midfielder Heather O'Reilly to the North Carolina Courage in exchange for midfielder Makenzy Doniak.

The Courage also received a 2019 second-round draft pick, while URFC received a third-rounder.

O'Reilly, who has been playing in England since last year (incidentally for Arsenal Ladies Football Club, which URFC head coach Laura Harvey used to lead), left the club last month. Prior to that, O'Reilly's rights were held by FC Kansas City of the NWSL, which relocated to Utah last winter and became URFC.

Neil Morris of WRAL Sports in North Carolina, who first broke the news of Thursday's trade, reported that O'Reilly wanted to play close to her North Carolina home, so Utah made the deal given that it held her rights after the franchise moved from Kansas City.

O'Reilly played for the USWNT from 2002-2016.

In Doniak, URFC receives a player who won't make an immediate impact, as she tore her ACL in February and will miss the entire season, but she appeared in 23 games for the Courage during the 2017 campaign, her second in the NWSL after being selected in the second round of the 2016 NWSL College Draft out of Virginia.