KAYSVILLE — Stroh DeCaire, Planning Commission vice chairman, was tapped Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the City Council created by the resignation of James Hansen.

Mayor Katie Witt and members of the City Council interviewed 11 applicants and selected DeCaire after two rounds of voting. He will be sworn in on July 20 and will participate in the regularly scheduled City Council meetings beginning in August.

Hansen resigned his seat to accept a fellowship in Washington, D.C.