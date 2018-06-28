LAYTON — The public is invited to the dedication of a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday, July 14, in Layton Commons Park.

The ceremony will begin with a walk to the wall led by an honor guard, local bagpipe bands and members of the Utah Vietnam Veterans of America. Participants will meet at the intersection of Wasatch Drive and Hawthorne Street and proceed to the site of the wall in the park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive.

The dedication at 6 p.m. will include a flag-raising ceremony, speakers and musical selections.

The evening will conclude with a free USU Tribute Show at the nearby Ed Kenley Amphitheater. Gates will open at the conclusion of the dedication ceremony.

According to Utah Vietnam Veterans of America, the wall is 80 percent of the original size of the memorial in Washington, D.C., and it is the only replica of its size west of the Mississippi.