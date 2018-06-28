BOUNTIFUL — The city’s annual Handcart Days celebration will kick off with the grand parade at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20.

The parade will run along Main Street from 1500 South to 400 North before heading west to 100 West.

Entertainment, food, game booths and a pioneer village will be available from noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West.

Events on Friday will include a performance by “American Idol” contestant Carmen Rasmusen at the park at 8 p.m., followed by a dance at 9 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Mueller Park Junior High School, 900 E. 1800 South.

Handcart Day races, under the direction of the South Davis Recreation Center, will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 21. Registration is $50 for the half-marathon, $28 for the Family 5K and $15 for the Pioneer Pete 1K if participants register before Wednesday, July 18. After July 18, the cost will be $60, $40 and $20, respectively.

To register, go to southdavisraces.com.

In addition, the Bountiful Historical Preservation Foundation will offer one-hour Bountiful Historic Bus Tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours will leave on the hour from the city’s history museum, 305 N. Main. The museum, Willey Cabin and the Bountiful Tabernacle, 55 S. Main, will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tours are free, but donations will be accepted.

For more information, visit handcartdays.org.