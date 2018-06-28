SALT LAKE CITY — Next time you’re with three other friends, remember that three of you aren’t getting enough exercise.

About 23 percent of American adults are getting enough exercise, according to new data released from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

Currently, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends adults who are ages 18 to 64 do about 150 minutes of moderate physical exercise a week (or about 75 minutes of vigorous activity).

The Health People 2020 initiative, launched in 2010, aimed to help 20.1 percent of U.S. adults partake in that much exercise.

According to the CDC report, America exceeded the goal, as roughly 23 percent meet exercise guidelines.

"That being said, we found that even though the average has met and exceeded the objective or the goal, there are differences," said Tainya Clarke, a health statistician and epidemiologist with the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, according to CNN. "There are differences at the state level, and there are differences by some sociodemographic factors."

The report broke down exercise likelihood by state, too.

Colorado topped the entire nation with 32.5 percent of the population meeting the federal guidelines.

Utah wasn’t far behind with 28.2 percent. Utah was one of 14 states ranked as having “significantly higher” percentage of people who met the federal guidelines.

Men’s percentages were slightly higher than women’s, which was the case for most states.

According to the report, 29.2 percent of men ages 18 to 64 met the guidelines, whereas 27.1 percent of women did the same.

Similarly, 30.7 percent of working men ages 18 to 64 met the guidelines, whereas 26.5 percent of working women of the same age group hit their goals.

But the report showed nonworking women ages 18 to 64 outpaced nonworking men, 27.4 percent to 22.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the report showed that much of the Southeastern U.S. ranked as having "significantly lower" exercise numbers than the rest of the nation.