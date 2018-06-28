SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to return to “Jumanji” next year.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on social media Wednesday that “Jumanji 3” has been greenlit and will debut on Dec. 13, 2019.

Johnson said the third “Jumanji” film will have new characters as well as some of the previous characters, including Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), Sheldon Oberon (Jack Black), and Franklin Finbar (Kevin Hart)

“Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early. And once again, I get to slap @kevinhart4real’s lip’s into next week. The world is happy,” Johnson wrote in his Instagram post.

Rumors began a few weeks back that the movie would have a second sequel, according to CinemaBlend. The original rumors suggested the film would go head-to-head with "Star Wars: Episode IX."

However, “Jumanji 3” will now drop a week before “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which lands on Dec. 20, 2019, CinemaBlend reported.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” debuted Dec. 20 last year, which was 11 days after “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiered at the box office.

“Welcome to the Jungle” earned more than $961 million at the box office, with more than $557 million coming from foreign box offices, according to Box Office Mojo.

Frank Masi, Sony Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas star in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE.

The film was well-received, earning a 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 88 percent score from audience members.

The original “Jumanji” earned $262 million at the box office when it dropped Dec. 15, 1995. That film grossed a 53 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a 62 percent score.

Sony first announced it would remake “Jumanji” back in 2012. The company announced in 2015 that the sequel would be released in 2016, which many people felt would be too soon after Robin Williams’ death, according to MovieWeb.