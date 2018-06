After contacting coaches and athletic directors from every high school in Utah the Deseret News has compiled the following list of the estimated 788 seniors from the 2018 graduating class who received an athletic and/or academic scholarship to play college sports.

This list is arranged in alphabetical order by school, irrespective of division, region or classification.

# — denotes academic scholarship, but also playing sports.

Alta

Tu'u Afu, football (Idaho State)

Will Dana, football (Utah State)

Zach Engstrom, football (Snow College)

Callie Fisher, girls soccer (SLCC)

Addison Groves, girls soccer (Yakima Valley CC, Wash.)

Mitch Medina, football (Utah State)

Abbey Miller, girls soccer (Denver)

Siaosi Niumeitolu, football (Southern Virginia)

London Rockwood, football (Dixie State)

Mattea Sete, girls basketball (Mount Hood CC, Ore.)

MJ Tafisi, football (Washington)

American Fork

Easton Adamson, football (BYU)

Emma Aldred, girls track/x-country (SUU)

Bronson Barron, football (Weber State)

Brianna Fryer, softball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Hadlee Harvey, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Jeff Harris, football (Idaho State)

Kate Hegerhorst, girls soccer (SLCC)

Kennedy Jex, girls soccer (SUU)

Wyatt Robinson, football (Luther College, Iowa)

Braydin Shipp, football, (Boise State)

Abbigail Vincent, volleyball (UVU)

Alexis Wright, girls track/x-country (UCLA)

Bear River

Mercedes Call, softball (SLCC)

Kaygen Canfield, wrestling (Western Wyoming CC)

Alec Chournos, boys swimming (Idaho)

Easton Payne, football (Weber State)

Kapri Toone, softball (Utah State)

Beaver

Austin Carter, boys track/x-country (BYU)

Bingham

Taylor Alvarez, football (Dixie State)

Nick Burdette, baseball (Yakima Valley CC, Wash.)

Kendzee Cloward, volleyball (Laramie County CC, Wyo.)

Brayden Cosper, football (BYU)

Israel Davila, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Andrew Devenberg, boys soccer (SLCC)

Nathan Devenberg, boys soccer (SLCC)

Sarah Duncan, girls soccer (Snow College)

Seleisa Elisaia, volleyball (Cal State Bakersfield)

Ethan Folks, baseball (Dixie State)

JP Grateron, baseball (Clark, Wash.)

Hayden Howard, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Jenique Jacobs, girls golf (Dixie State)

Gabrielle Lisi Langi, volleyball (New Mexico Military Academy)

Shanyce Makuei, girls basketball (Marion, Ind.)

Kobi Matagi, football (SUU)

Talia Myers, volleyball (SLCC)

Danielle Orr, girls soccer (UVU)

Bella Pirami, girls soccer (William Penn, Iowa)

Sarah Reddish, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Brynn Roberts, softball (USU Eastern)

Baylie Saunders, girls soccer (SLCC)

Camden Snarr, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Carter Sofonia, baseball (Northern Colorado)

Nick Stevens, baseball (Barstow, Calif.)

Brandon Thomas, baseball (Yakima Valley CC, Wash.)

Noah Wallick, baseball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Bonneville

Marcus Cutler, football (Willamette, Ore.)

Rachel Garner, girls track/x-country (Idaho State)

Keith McMullin, boys tennis (Weber State)

Bryce Reynolds, boys soccer (Houston Baptist)

Jaycee Stein, girls soccer (Snow College)

Alyssa Ulugalu, girls soccer (Portland State)

Bountiful

# — Kellen Burke, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

McHailee Danner, softball (Alabama A&M)

Mason Hoffman, boys soccer (SLCC)

Baylee Mittelstaedt, volleyball (Nebraska-Omaha)

BriAnne Mortensen, volleyball (UVU)

Brook Pe’a, volleyball (Youngstown State, Ohio)

Kaybrie Pe’a, volleyball (Youngstown State, Ohio)

Brock Robinson, boys soccer (SLCC)

Jamie Stahle, girls basketball (Dixie State)

Katie Tanner, softball (Snow College)

Holland Vande Merwe, volleyball (SLCC)

Box Elder

Shanna Baugh, volleyball (Dawson CC, Mont.)

Nyah DeRyke, softball (USU Eastern)

Alison Ellertson, softball (Dawson CC, Mont.)

Rock Hardy, wrestling (Nebraska)

Jeremy Kaleikini, football (Peru State, Neb.)

Alexis Koetitz, girls track/x-country (Utah State)

Brylee Marziale, softball (UVU)

Andreanna McKee, volleyball (Snow College)

Maycen O’Neal, softball (Dawson CC, Mont.)

Mitchell Pyle, boys soccer (Snow College)

Garrett Ricks, wrestling (Western Wyoming CC)

Camron Saunders, boys golf (Dixie State)

Brighton

Brynnae Braun, girls soccer (Westminster)

David Brog, boys soccer, (Saint Mary's, Calif.)

Corinne Larsen, volleyball (Utah State)

Anna Mazur, girls soccer (Westminster)

Hannah Olsen, girls soccer (Utah)

Alex Pasmann, boys soccer (Pacific, Ore.)

Jace Vance, boys soccer (Westminster)

Alexxis Ward, girls soccer (Colorado Mesa)

Garrett Buchanan, football (SUU)

Canyon View

Brantzen Blackner, boys basketball (Snow College)

Trace Hardin, baseball (Eastern Arizona)

# — Scott Sanders, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Carbon

Cody Lowe, baseball (USU Eastern)

McKenna Pendergrass, softball (Colby CC, Kan.)

Ryker Smith, boys golf (SUU)

Kelsey Sorenson, girls basketball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Cedar

Julia Hunt, girls soccer (Snow College)

Rachel Hunt, girls soccer (Snow College)

Trenton Maurer, boys track/x-country (SUU)

Pau Johnson, softball (Southern Virginia)

Tasha Kamachi, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Hannah Sobel, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Dream Weaver, softball (SUU)

Clearfield

Haylie Anderson, girls basketball (Laramie County CC, Wyo.)

Jake Angelico, baseball (Olympic, Wash.)

Breanne Bitter, volleyball (USU Eastern)

Chase Hampton, baseball (Alma, Mich)

Blaze Ogden, boys swimming (Milikan, Ill.)

Jill Thalman, girls basketball (Virgin Islands)

Copper Hills

Cameron Barlow, baseball (West Point, N.Y.)

Brittany Bills, girls soccer (Northern State, S.D.)

Giancarlo Castillo, boys soccer (Dixie State)

Holli Cochran, girls soccer (Dominican, Ill.)

Laura Dority, girls soccer (Feather River, Calif.)

Jumarius Earls, football (Dixie State)

Dominique Estrada, girls soccer (SLCC)

Porter Hawkins, baseball (Dixie State)

Carter Johnson, boys soccer (Soka College, Calif,)

Taela Laufiso, volleyball (Snow College)

Amberly Lazenby, girls basketball (Mount Hood CC, Ore.)

Nikki Oliver, girls soccer (SLCC)

Jaden Mecham, softball (St. Joseph’s College, N.Y.)

Jessica Mecham, softball (St. Joseph’s College, N.Y.)

Garrett Stone, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Hayzen Robinson, baseball (Yakima Valley CC, Wash.)

Nelly Villalobos, softball (Lake Region State College, N.D.)

Corner Canyon

Reagan Alder, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Andrew Astin, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Cristiana Ciasca, girls golf (Wyoming)

Nicole Critchfield, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Jakob Johnston, football (Snow College

Halle Jones, girls soccer (Utah State)

Emma Mangum, volleyball (SUU)

Mike Petty, football (SUU)

# — Grant Pierce, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Zach Wilson, football (BYU)

Braden Winget, baseball (San Jacinto, Tex.)

Cottonwood

Nixie Hernandez, girls soccer (Weber State)

Matea Manuleleua, softball (Southern Virginia)

Christian Simon, boys swimming (Claremont McKenna, Calif.)

Rhyan White, girls swimming (Alabama)

Cyprus

Josh Amasio, football (Weber State)

Edgar Breton, football (Snow College)

Jazey Drecksel, football (Snow College)

Soujah Gasu, football, (Snow College)

Zac McCleve, baseball (Utah)

Riley Newbold, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Asher Pollock, football (Independence CC, Kan.)

Alexis Poulson, softball (Snow College)

Manny Ramirez, football (Eastern Arizona)

Davis

Teuila Alofipo, girls basketball (SLCC)

Hailee Atwater, girls soccer (UVU)

Kendal Baker, girls soccer (Loyola Marymount, Calif.)

Carley Croshaw, softball (Southern Idaho)

Mia Cullimore, softball (SLCC)

Olivia Griffin, girls soccer (Westminster)

Xakai Harry, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Justin Howard, boys soccer (Gardner Webb, N.C.)

Tabitha Howard, girls soccer (SLCC)

Alexa Maple, girls soccer (Westminster)

Maddie McLeod, girls soccer (Snow College)

Halle Moffat, girls soccer (Snow College)

Sydni Oviatt, girls basketball (Eastern Nazarene, Mass.)

Andrew Simonsen, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Jordan Strate, football (Weber State)

Emilee Turner, volleyball (Seton Hall, N.J.)

Gabi Uboldi, girls track/x-country (Dixie State)

Olivia Wade, girls soccer (BYU)

Delta

Dallin Draper, boys track/x-country (BYU)

Desert Hills

Allie Beck, volleyball (SLCC)

Madison Clark, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Leonidas Jacobsen, football (SUU)

Tyler Marz, boys basketball (Umpqua CC, Ore.)

Tucker Peterson, boys basketball (Umpqua CC, Ore.)

Carter Reynolds, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Penei Sewell, football (Oregon)

Tori Thomas, girls golf (SUU)

Kylee Westhoff, girls soccer (Snow College)

Dixie

Tyson Fisher, baseball (Dixie State)

Hobbs Nyberg, baseball (BYU)

Kayden Williams, football (Dixie State)

East

Junior Angilau, football (Texas)

Sami Black, girls soccer (Westminster)

Lame Feletoa, football (Eastern Arizona)

Mikey Frazier, boys basketball (Boise State)

Izik Garcia, football (Eastern Arizona)

Johnson Hansen, football (Utah State)

Nic Harris, football (Peru State, Neb.)

Moa Heimuli, football, (UNLV)

Catherine Hill, girls soccer (San Francisco)

Jeremy Jiba, boys basketball (Eastern Wyoming)

Liana Kaitu’u, girls basketball (Portland)

Paul Maile, football (Utah)

# — Brandon Marin, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Aweso Muya, boys soccer, (USU Eastern)

Sione Molisi, football (Independence CC, Kan.)

Christian Nash, football (Utah State)

Tennessee Pututau, football (Utah)

Sam Taimani, football (Washington)

Lani Taliauli, girls basketball (Sheridan, Wyo.)

Viliami Tausinga, football (BYU)

Seni Tuiaki, football (Utah State)

Emery

# — Tanyon Allred, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Lainee Jensen, girls basketball (USU Eastern)

Enterprise

Jaslyn Gardner, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Fremont

Hadley Bennett, softball (Dawson CC, Mont.)

Tony Bodily, football (William Penn, Iowa)

Abigail Broadbent, girls basketball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Kyler Bush, baseball (Washington State)

Dylan Chugg, boys golf (Utah)

Brianna George, softball (Western Nebraska CC)

Rylee Hunsaker, girls soccer (Weber State)

Berkley Larsen, girls basketball (Northwest Wyoming CC)

Kegan Leatherow, wrestling (Northland CC, Min.)

# — Brody Manore, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Ashtyn Meibos, softball (Western Nebraska CC)

Mazzie Melaney, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Isabella Morrison, girls soccer (Weber State)

Madison Nichols, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Owen Stewart, football (Idaho State)

Karlie Valdez, girls soccer and girls basketball (Gillett College, Wyo.)

Aubrey VanOrden, girls soccer (Weber State)

Bronson Winter, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Zach Winter, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Grand

Alec Williams, boys golf (Westminster)

Granger

Anel Alagic, boys basketball ( Southwestern Oregon CC)

Samra Mehmedovic, girls basketball (Pierce College, Wash.)

Tiger Mulitalo, football (SUU)

# — Marcos Suarez, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Tavite Tonga, football, (Idaho State)

Grantsville

Kylee Leach, softball (Pima CC, Ari.)

Savannah Thomas, girls swimming (Dixie State)

Green Canyon

Zoyee Thomas, girls golf (North Idaho)

Gunnison

Emily Brackett, softball (Colby CC, Kan.)

Herriman

Cassidy Adams, girls soccer (Dixie State)

# — Alejandro Fernandez, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

David Fotu, football (Utah)

Carter Johnson, boys soccer (UVU)

Krystal Kemp, softball (Southern Virginia)

Jaren Kump, football (Utah)

Harris LaChance, football (BYU)

Losa Latu, girls track/x-country (Weber State)

Tyson Martin, football (Dixie State)

JD Myers, boys soccer (Snow College)

Cassidy Nelson, volleyball (Laramie County CC, Wyo.)

Emma Newbold, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Meg Nielsen, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Braxton Pearce, football (SUU)

Brevan Randall, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Mica Rivera, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Karter Shaw, football (Utah State)

Abby Tycksen, girls track/x-country (Utah State)

April Visser, softball (North Carolina State)

Highland

Misini Fifita, girls basketball (Sheridan, Wyo.)

Hunter Lotulelei, football (Utah)

Oscar Maxfield, boys golf (Utah)

Lana Olevao, girls basketball (Dixie State)

Michael Pakofe, football (Snow College)

Elijah Shelton, football (Utah State)

Hillcrest

Taylee Allen, girls basketball (Central Wyoming CC)

Chris Arner, football (Pacific, Calif.)

Justin Canals, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Grace Cobabe, girls track/x-country (Westminster)

Annabella Jensen, girls basketball (Carleton College, Minn.)

Madison Hooper, girls track/x-country (Westminster)

Ezra Moleni, football (Eastern Arizona)

Brendan Nichol, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Olivia Palepoi, girls basketball (Knox, Ill.)

Tara Sharp, girls track/x-country (Utah State)

# — Zach Stout, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Hunter

Gabby Cuevas, girls basketball (Newbury, Mass.)

Brooklyn Jensen, softball (McCook CC, Neb.)

Sadie Lawrence, softball (Snow College)

Pailate Makakona, football (Colorado Mesa)

Hurricane

Robert Campbell, boys track/x-country (Idaho)

Jaron Cordova, football (Southern Virginia)

Shane Farnsworth, football (Southern Virginia)

Eden Freiberg, girls lacrosse (Westminster)

Kylee Stevens, girls soccer (Snow College)

Jordan

Noah Bachman, baseball (South Mountain CC, Ariz.)

Chandler Dean, boys basketball (Northern Iowa CC)

Gage Edwards, baseball (Colorado Mesa)

Nicole Freestone, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Noah Hennings, baseball (Point Loma, Calif.)

Connor Hughes, baseball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Drew Jones, baseball (USU Eastern)

Crew Wakley, football (Utah State)

Cody Wyllie, baseball (SLCC)

Juab

Kloie Park, softball (Snow College)

Hannah Robins, girls basketball (SUU)

Juan Diego

Kyle Abundo, football (Occidental, Calif.)

Elizabeth Blair, girls soccer (Pacific, Calif.

Quinn Brown, football (St. Vincent’s, Latrobe, Penn.)

Avery Fries, girls soccer (Navy)

Zac Hoffman, football (Colorado School of Mines)

Katie Jacox, volleyball (Westminster)

Matt Kitzman, boys basketball (Hobart College, N.Y.)

Matt Kobs, football (Benedictine, Kansas)

Jared Marinai, boys soccer (San Jose State)

Chinonso Opara, football (BYU)

Jared Perry, baseball (Columbia Basin, Wash.)

Katrina Price, girls track/x-country (Concordia, Calif.)

Jason Ricketts, boys basketball (San Francisco)

Valerie Sokolow, volleyball (Washington and Lee, Ky.)

Dawson Stiefel, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Bailey Vogel, volleyball (Clark, Mass.)

Judge Memorial

Casey Bouillon, football (Puget Sound, Wash.)

Chris McTeague, baseball (Knox, Ill.)

Kayden Milburn, football (Eastern Oregon)

Kanab

Jaxson Giddings, football (Weber State)

Kearns

David Andrews, boys basketball (USU Eastern)

Journey Buba, boys basketball (Kansas Tech CC)

Sese Felila, football (SUU)

Amone Finau, football (BYU)

Logan Floyd, football (Idaho)

Athian Akeg Majok, boys basketball (SLCC)

Isaac Matua, football (BYU)

Hayden Royer, baseball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Marcus Solomona, football (Snow College)

Angel Valdez, softball (McCook CC, Neb.)

Layton

Ashley Arnes, girls soccer (Houston Baptist)

Katrina Broadhead, girls track/x-country (Utah)

Wade Meacham, football (Utah State)

Layton Christian

Ryan Arevalo, boys soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Sano Gasana, boys basketball (Southern Idaho)

Tess Henry, girls basketball (Northwest Wyoming CC)

Gerrit Sterk, football (Dixie State)

Malcolm Smauldon, boys basketball (Yellowstone Christian, Mont.)

Kolbie Tiznado, football (Hastings College, Neb.)

Jada Wyms, volleyball (Western Wyoming CC)

Lehi

Cammon Cooper, football (Washington State)

# — Chris Davis, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Hayden Erickson, football (SUU)

# — Kasey Gwilliam, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Jaxson Harward, football (Northern State, S.D.)

Dallin Holker, football (BYU)

Cassidy Johnson, girls basketball (Pacific, Calif.

Drake Knowles, football (SUU)

Makenzie Millward, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Jose Pizano, boys soccer (Snow College)

Ryan Raff, boys track/x-country (Northern Arizona)

Qi'Sean Rust, football (Dakota State, N.D.)

Dallin Spencer, boys basketball (Greys Harbor CC, Wash.)

Logan

Trey Davis, boys basketball (Central Arizona)

Lone Peak

Brigham Andrus, boys tennis (BYU)

Steven Ashworth, boys basketball (Utah State)

Samantha Barnett, girls basketball (Snow College)

Thomas Bateman, football (Snow College)

Dominic Bentil, boys track/x-country (Nebraska)

Max Brenchley, boys golf (BYU)

McKenzie Chesler, girls swimming (Dixie State)

Annaliese County, girls tennis (Utah State)

Emily Ellis, girls track/x-country (Nebraska)

Andrea Goodman, girls basketball (Birmingham Southern, Ala.)

Gami Gricius, girls tennis (Cornell, Iowa)

Justin Hartshorn, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Kennedy Jex, girls soccer (SUU)

Jaque Langhaim, volleyball (Tennessee Chattanooga)

Jeremy Meldrum, boys soccer (Snow College)

Olivia Midgley, girls soccer (Westminster)

Madison Moss, girls golf (Dixie State)

Rachel Neeleman, girls tennis (Southern Virginia)

Karli Nyland, girls soccer (UVU)

Connor Pay, football (BYU)

Josh Ries, boys swimming (BYU)

Autumn Spafford, volleyball (West Point, N.Y.)

Rachel Richards, girls basketball (Snow College)

Madi Robinson, volleyball (BYU)

Chantry Ross, boys basketball (Westminster)

Tyler Thompson, baseball (Utah)

Chanson Vawdrey, boys soccer (Snow College)

Maeser Prep

Cydne Baker, girls soccer (Southern Virginia)

# — Sophie Cannon, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Winson Ha, boys soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Jon Wellman, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Manti

Jordan Cheney, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Madison Norris, girls track/x-country (Southern Idaho)

Jayda Shaw, softball (Colby CC, Kan.)

Maple Mountain

Courtney Anderson, girls basketball (Eastern Arizona)

Joe Biesinger, football (Snow College)

Daniel Blonquist, boys tennis (Southern Virginia)

Rylie Bunce, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Makayla Cazier, girls swimming (BYU)

Julia Dean, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Haley Green, volleyball (Stockton, N.J.)

Dawsen Hall, baseball (BYU)

Chloe Martin, girls soccer (Snow College)

Tess McInelly, girls track/x-country (Weber State)

Mickie Mills, softball (Western Nebraska CC)

Sadie Miner, gymnastics (BYU)

Aubrey Mitton, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Mikey Peterson, baseball (USU Eastern)

Annicka Perry, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Collin Reid, football (BYU)

Jake Roberts, baseball (USU Eastern)

Kayla Thompson, girls soccer (Gonzaga)

Brandyn Van Tassell, wrestling (Nebraska)

Camille Wirthlin, girls track/x-country (Utah State)

Milford

Trae Williamson, football (Western State, Colo.)

Elena Yee, volleyball (Marshalltown CC, Iowa)

Millard

Kynlee Penney, girls basketball (Feather River, Calif.)

Monticello

Zac Musselman, wrestling (Western Wyoming CC)

Morgan

Morgan Cragun, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Logan Duran, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Hannah Farr, volleyball (Weber State)

Jacie Jensen, girls basketball (Mount Hood CC, Ore,)

Baylee Loertscher, volleyball (Western Wyoming CC)

Brooke Loertscher, volleyball (Western Wyoming CC)

Heather Moore, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Grace Nelson, girls soccer (Weber State)

Marci Stapley, volleyball (Snow College)

Chase Trussell, wrestling (UVU)

# — Cameron Winn, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Dani Wortman, volleyball (West Point)

Mountain Crest

Quinn Benson, boys soccer (Snow College)

Madison Flippence, girls track/x-country (Southern Idaho)

Kenadi Green, girls soccer (Gilbert CC, Ariz.)

Tanner Lofthouse, wrestling (UVU)

Emily Olsen, girls soccer (Wingate, N.C.)

Mountain View

Garrett Faragher, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Alissa Fielding, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Skye Lindsay, girls basketball (Pepperdine)

Jackson McBride, boys soccer (Snow College)

Allie Warner, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Tahlia White, girls basketball (BYU)

Murray

Blaine Bentzen, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Easton Brinton, baseball (Mesa State CC, Ariz.)

Charity Brower, girls track/x-country (UVU)

# — Luis Fernandez, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Sydnie Monson, softball (Otero CC, Col.)

Djair Farias Pizarro, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Sidnee Lavatai, girls tennis (Utah State)

Gabbe Pond, softball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Sophie Richmond, softball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Jayden Sinju, baseball (Northeast CC, Neb.)

North Sanpete

Laynie Gillins, softball (Colby CC, Kan.)

Shelby Ison, volleyball (Snow College)

North Sevier

Ashlin Goble, girls track/x-country (Dixie State)

North Summit

Taten Ringel, wrestling (UVU)

Sadie Sargent, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Hunter Vernon, volleyball (Snow College)

Maggie Zwahlen, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Northridge

Ashbel Bell, volleyball (Snow College)

Paul Fomby, baseball (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Kailee Haskell, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Ryker Kap, baseball (Yakima Valley CC, Wash.)

Maya Lewis, girls soccer (North Idaho)

Lydia Mashburn, girls basketball (Walla Walla CC, Wash.)

Jacey Moon, softball (Northeastern, Colo.)

Mekell Moss, girls soccer (Weber State)

Abby Neff, girls basketball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Jessica Petersen, girls basketball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Kendell Peterson, girls soccer (BYU)

Jake Porter, baseball (BYU)

Alie Stevens, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Brooke Stoker, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Alosina Thompson, volleyball (St. Mary’s, Calif.)

Lawrence Yarbrough, football, (Dakota College, N.D.)

Ogden

Ethan Anderson, boys track/x-country (Southern Idaho)

Keon Berghout, boys basketball (USU Eastern)

Andrew Blackham, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Kamryn Geddes, volleyball (Johnson and Wales, Colo.)

Tui Lavaka, football (Snow College)

Areeana Long, girls soccer (Otero, Colo.)

Elizabeth Pickett, girls soccer (Sheridan, Wyo.)

Olympus

Talmage Corey, boys swimming (Boston College)

Brach Davis, football (BYU)

Anna Escobedo, girls soccer (Utah)

Tony Foulger, boys soccer (Dixie State)

Cameron Latu, football (Alabama)

Roberto Porras, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Jima Rout, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Orem

Caroline Clark, volleyball (Weber State)

Raphael Cooper, football (William Penn, Iowa)

Kamryn Geddes, volleyball (Johnson and Wales, Colo.)

Peter Kenese, football (William Penn, Iowa)

Austin Kirkby, football (SUU)

Paul Kongaika, football (William Penn, Iowa)

Aubrielle Paulson, softball (BYU)

Cayne Sauao To’a, football (Colorado Mesa)

Andrew To'a, football (Dixie State)

Ryan To'a, football (Utah)

Cole Watts, football (Nevada)

Brandon Williams, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Park City

Emma Brooks, girls water polo (Fresno State)

Sabine Caplin, girls swimming (Loyola Marymount, Calif.)

Conner Christophersen, football (Southern Virginia)

Ben Coletta, football (Puget Sound, Wash.)

Casey Crawford, girls soccer (Nevada)

Liza Green, girls track/x-country (Hamilton, N.Y.)

Katie Hale, girls swimming (Idaho)

Lucas Hess, boys swimming (Brown, R.I.)

Livia Kimche, rowing (Virginia)

Ali Kuennen, girls water polo (Loyola Marymount, Calif.)

Joey Lukrich, football (Occidental, Calif.)

Gabrielle Nixon, girls lacrosse (Marist, N.Y.)

Beau Pederson, boys lacrosse (Princeton, N.J.)

Siena Senn, girls swimming (Davidson, N.C.)

Sam Strader, baseball (Mount Hood CC, Ore.)

Eli Thalos, boys water polo (Pacific, Calif.

Pine View

Sydney McArthur, softball (McCook CC, Neb.)

Ryan Javines, football (Portland State)

Dawn Mead, girls basketball (Southern Virginia)

Jacob Mpungi, football (Northern Arizona)

Claire Newby, girls basketball (Snow College)

Christian Reis, football (SUU)

Tomasi Tonga, football (Snow College)

Pleasant Grove

Tasha Beckett, girls basketball (Mount Hood CC, Ore,)

Baylie Bishop, volleyball (Dixie State)

Bry Carson, girls soccer (Gonzaga)

Ryley Daniel, volleyball (SLCC)

Jonny Fanaika, football (Utah)

Heather Gneiting, volleyball (BYU)

Skye Jeppson, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Moriah Lucas, girls soccer (Iowa Western)

Mya Massey, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Savannah Scott, volleyball (USU Eastern)

Brian Schultz, boys track/x-country (Southern Idaho)

Megan Sintay, volleyball (Dixie State)

Haley Tanne, girls track/x-country (SUU)

Kazna Tarawhiti, volleyball (UVU)

Tyler Trotter, football (SUU)

Jorge Valdizan, boys soccer (UVU)

Hannah Waddell, volleyball (Dixie State)

Adelyn Zimmerman, girls soccer (Snow College)

Providence Hall

Kaden Horsley, baseball (Southern Virginia)

Provo

Ho’ola Arakaki, football (Willamette, Ore.)

Johnny Astle, football (Southern Virginia)

Kelton Bertagnini, football (Southern Virginia)

Taylor Field, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Brock Heideman, football (Alma, Mich.)

Walter Hendriquez, boys soccer (Snow College)

Alexis Reed, girls soccer (Snow College)

Rich

Julia Hopkin, volleyball (Southern Virginia)

Richfield

Tommi Batty, girls soccer (Southern Virginia)

Jessica Lamb, girls soccer (Monroe College, N.Y.)

Jon Monsen, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Caitlyn Nabity, girls basketball (Westminster)

Emma Jones, girls basketball (UVU)

Kamiry Robison, volleyball (Central Wyoming CC)

Brenley Tait, girls soccer (Southern Virginia)

Ridgeline

Lyndsey Anderson, softball (USU Eastern)

Mailee Jensen, softball (Southern Idaho)

Kiley Kirk, girls basketball (Highline CC, Wash.)

Sammie Murdock, girls soccer (Utah State)

Marli Niederhauser, girls soccer (Utah State)

Shawn Triplett, baseball (South Mountain CC, Ariz.)

Sam Weda, boys basketball (Green River CC, Wash.)

Riverton

Kaylee Christiansen, softball (Colby CC, Kan.)

Ryen Edwards, baseball (Dixie State)

Samantha Jacobson, girls track/x-country (Dixie State)

Morgan Kane, girls basketball (Iowa State)

Makenzie McCoombs, girls basketball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Zack Peterson, baseball (BYU)

Dylan Sanchez, baseball (USU Eastern)

Katelyn Whiting, softball (Weber State)

Eryn Williams, softball (Colby CC, Kan.)

Rowland Hall

Caeli Kennedy, girls soccer (Illinois Institute of Technology)

Airam Perez, girls soccer (Puget Sound, Wash.)

Roy

# — Spencer Anderson, boys soccer, (USU Eastern)

Jocelyn Shae Charlesworth, volleyball (Trinidad State, Colo.)

Curt Crossley, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Hannah Dalebout, girls soccer (Sheridan, Wyo.)

Gunner Erickson, boys soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Mia Fernandes, softball (Snow College)

Brittney Hatch, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Ben McBride, boys basketball (Clark College, Wash.)

Taylor Scadlock, girls soccer (Weber State)

Tyler Skidmore, football (SUU)

Teya Trujillo, girls soccer (Northern State, S.D.)

Josie Williams, girls basketball (UVU)

Kylie Wright, softball (USU Eastern)

Salem Hills

Lauren Gustin, girls basketball (Idaho)

Miley Houghton, girls track/x-country, (UVU)

Dixie Lainhart, girls basketball (SLCC)

James Nelson, boys basketball (Nazarene Northwest, Idaho)

Jackson O'Hara, football (Southern Virginia)

Sienna Pfaff, softball (North Platte CC, Neb.)

Jacob Rolfe, football (Southern Virginia)

Madison Simons, softball (Western Nebraska CC)

Sky View

Rebecka Anderson, girls swimming (Dixie State)

Coryn Bodily, volleyball (Western Wyoming CC)

# — Claire Boman, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Megan Brimhall, girls swimming (BYU)

Kelsey Cracroft, girls soccer (SLCC)

Dawson Day, volleyball (SLCC)

Andrew Dean, football (Weber State)

Cassandra DuBose, volleyball (Utah State)

Kylee Griffin, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Samantha Shumway, softball (Lake Regions, N.D.)

Mikaela Sorensen, volleyball (Western Wyoming CC)

Sarah Spencer, girls soccer (SLCC)

Samantha Tippets, girls soccer (SLCC)

Skyline

# — Jacob Bagley, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Jack Garver, baseball (Willamette, Texas)

Jared Gonzales, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Madison Grange, girls basketball (UVU)

# — Samuel Imanishimwe, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Carli Jager, girls soccer (Colorado Mesa)

Jake Jensen, boys soccer (Westminster)

Taylor Larsen, football (Utah State)

Abby Lindford, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Cameron Mooney, girls basketball (Dixie State)

Kate Taylor, girls golf (St. Catherine, Min.)

Nifai Tonga, football (Snow College)

Kendrick Williams, football (Snow College)

Camille Winterton, girls track/x-country (Boise State)

Skyridge

Brody Colledge, baseball (SLCC)

Will Denison, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Sage Gentry, girls soccer (Snow College)

Ridge Harrell, football (SUU)

Hailey Hillock, girls soccer (Snow College)

Jackson Koehler, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Paiden Mecham, boys soccer (Snow College)

Alex Palmer, football (BYU)

Dax Phillips, baseball (Eastern Arizona)

Charles Raass, football (Arizona Western)

Garrett Rusick, football (Adams State, Col)

Colby Samuels, football (Weber State)

Jairus Satiu, football (Virginia)

Clayton Schmidt, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Madison Schmidt, girls soccer (SLCC)

Jace Shepherd, baseball (SLCC)

Ben Williams, boys soccer (Snow College)

Snow Canyon

Austin Deming, baseball (BYU)

Breck Eichelberger, baseball (San Francisco)

Triston Gardner, boys golf (Dixie State)

Amy Green, girls basketball (Dixie State)

Lexi Hamel, girls golf (SUU)

Jed Jensen, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Melenaite Kate, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Jayden Lacayo, football (Dixie State)

Josh Sodorff, boys tennis (Hastings College, Neb.)

# — Alex Tholen, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Spanish Fork

Mallory Barber, softball (SLCC)

Jordyn Bate, softball (SLCC)

Gabby Beckstrom, softball (Walla Walla CC, Wash.)

Brooke Carter, softball (SLCC)

Ashlee Hunt, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Hallie Rhees, girls soccer (Snow College)

Rylie Tobiasson, girls basketball (USU Eastern)

Springville

Cole Bowers, football (Snow College)

Kaitlynn Bradley, volleyball (SLCC)

# — Ashley Brown, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Mikkele Gallier, volleyball (Olympic, Wash.)

Brandon Garnica, boys track/x-country (BYU)

Caleb Garnica, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Rylee Harris, softball (SLCC)

Sean Holloway, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Nathan Martin, boys track/x-country (Westminster)

Devin Pancake, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Jessie Simons, girls golf (Northern Idaho)

Stansbury

Lindsey Allie, softball (Western Nebraska CC)

Zoe Hales, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Kaeley Loader, softball (Southern Idaho)

# — Kassidy Loertscher, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Blaze Miller, boys track/x-country (UVU)

Makinley Miller, softball (Walla Walla CC, Wash.)

Kaden Nicholes, baseball (Dawson CC, Mont.)

Sami Oblad, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Sienna Riggle, girls basketball (Umpqua CC, Ore.)

Summit Academy

Aaron Bailey, football (Dakota State, N.D.)

Parker Blake, football (Dakota State, N.D.)

Jericha Fox, girls soccer (Midland College, Tex.)

Jay Gilson, boys basketball (Pierce College, Wash.)

Micah Gustafson, boys basketball (Snow College)

Jesse Hooper, football (Wyoming)

Hayden Reynolds, football (Dakota State N.D.)

Syracuse

Ashtyn Bauerle, softball (SUU)

Wyatt Bowles, football (Utah State)

Scott Davies, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Brock Gilbert, boys basketball (Umpqua CC, Ore.)

Breanna Jessop, volleyball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Jessica Jude, girls soccer (Lower Columbia, Wash.)

Fallyn Marshall, softball (Dawson, Mont.)

Ty Metcalfe, football (Idaho State)

Grace Nelson, girls soccer (Weber State)

Mikayla Rees, girls track/x-country (Utah)

Abbie Riley, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Gabby Segura, girls soccer (Snow College)

Ashlee Schriever, softball (Northwest Nazarene, Idaho)

# — Nick Wallace, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Aubri Whatcott, volleyball (Central Wyoming CC)

Lexi Wightman, girls track/x-country (Weber State)

Taylorsville

Timothy Hazel, football (Stetson, Fla.)

# — Joseph Rivera, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Timpanogos

Kaitlin Babb, girls soccer (Snow College)

Brennan Benson, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Ben Berlin, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Tess Donaldson, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Madison Moffitt, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Taylor Viertel, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Tyler Walker, boys basketball (USU Eastern)

Timpview

Jacob Bosco, football (Weber State)

Ashton Brockbank, girls soccer (BYU)

Jackson Cravens, football (Utah)

Hunter Erickson, boys basketball (BYU)

Katie Haskins, girls soccer (UVU)

Marren Nielsen, girls soccer (Utah State)

Karene Reid, football (Utah State)

Kelsey Salvesen, girls soccer (Utah State)

Aidan Troutner, boys track/x-country (BYU)

Beau Tu'ua, football (Weber State)

Braxton Whitney, football (Air Force)

Tooele

McKenna Banks, girls soccer (Iowa Western)

Mercy DeRyke, softball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Blake Hervat, softball (Snow College)

Payton Hammond, softball (UVU)

# — Madelyn Tate, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Sydney Turnbow, softball (Otero Junior College, Col.)

Abby Webber, girls basketball (Mount Hood CC, Ore.)

Emily Webber, girls basketball (Mount Hood CC, Ore.)

Uintah

Sadie Gardner, volleyball (Edmonds CC, Wash.)

Isaac Jensen, football (Doane, Neb.)

Madi Rouska, softball (Snow College)

Hunter Severe, boys basketball (Laramie County CC, Wyo.)

Isaiah Smith, football (Sterling College, Kan.)

Union

Madison Hadlock, softball (USU Eastern)

Jon Parker, boys basketball (Everett CC, Wash.)

Kennedy Powell, girls track/x-country (Utah)

Utah Military

Raegan Furniss, girls basketball (Neosho County, Kan.)

Viewmont

Jackson Barber, football (Rocky Mountain College, Mont.)

Cameron Brown, football (Carroll College, Mont.)

Lucas Bushey, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Jaci Cook, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Josh Leatham, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Isaac Roy, boys soccer (SLCC)

Drew Smith, boys golf (Weber State)

Mercedes Staples, girls basketball (Minnesota)

Maxwell Swain, boys track/x-country (Utah State)

Tyson Toller, baseball (Southern Virginia)

Jay Wadley, football (Idaho State)

Wasatch

Mitch Nelson, football (Snow College)

Abby West, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Wasatch Academy

Matthew Bradley, boys basketball (California)

Matija Ilic, boys basketball (Idaho State)

Emanuely De Oliveira, girls basketball (Florida)

Bryan Penn-Johnson, boys basketball (Washington)

Damion Squire, boys basketball (UC Davis, Calif.)

Waterford

Angelina Peterson, girls soccer (Lewis & Clark, Ore.)

Weber

Megan Bull, softball (SUU)

Graycee Cebollero, volleyball (Washington State)

Sydney Colledge, volleyball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Krista Farley, girls track/x-country (UVU)

# — Cooper Harrison, rowing (Dartmouth)

Heath Hemming, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Trinity Kerr, girls soccer (Weber State)

McKenna Lee, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Tysen Lewis, football (BYU)

Ashlyn Tingey, softball (Dawson CC, Mont.)

Bridgett Triplett, volleyball (Snow College)

Bridger Vorwaller, baseball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

West

Vivienne Colbert, girls swimming (Tulane, La.)

Ngaira Moeai, softball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Kalena Shepherd, softball (Southern Idaho)

Mitchel Simmons, boys swimming (John Hopkins, Md.)

Brianna White, girls track/x-country (West Point, N.Y.)

Fane Wolfgramm, girls swimming (BYU)

West Jordan

Allan Ahanonu, boys track/x-country (SUU)

# — Emily Bluemel, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Sinai Enoch, boys basketball (La Verne, Calif.)

Darrian Nebeker, boys basketball (Snow College)

Westlake

Logan Anderson, boys track/x-country (Weber State)

Emily Brockett, girls soccer (William Penn, Iowa)

Adara Christensen, girls track/x-country (BYU)

Kimberly Martinez, girls soccer (Snow College)

Corrine Peterson, volleyball (SUU)

Woods Cross

Olivia Barton, girls soccer (Weber State)

Jacob Hansen, boys track/x-country (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Hunter Howe, boys golf (Weber State)

Whitney McEwan, volleyball (BYU)

Jonathan McNair, boys track/x-country (Grand Canyon)

Rachel Noel, girls soccer (Utah State)

Sara Noel, girls soccer (Utah State)

Megan Nielsen, girls track/x-country (UVU)

Lauren Olsen, girls track/x-country (Weber State)

Alberto Ortiz, boys soccer (York St. John, England.)

Presley Sudbury, girls soccer (Westminster)

Emilee Veale, girls soccer (Westminster)

Faith Wagstaff, girls track/x-country (Dixie State)

Grant Wilson, boys golf (Dixie State)