OGDEN — The annual Lindquist pops concert and fireworks show will take place at Weber State University at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 15.

The celebration, initiated and sponsored by the Lindquist family of Ogden, is a 40-year tradition for families in northern Utah.

The New American Philharmonic will provide a free 60-minute concert beginning at 9 p.m. at the Ada Lindquist Plaza. The performance will include a selection of patriotic music, featuring Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” complete with a battery of 17 cannons.

At approximately 10 p.m., attendees will enjoy one of the largest fireworks displays in Utah, accompanied by the symphony.

The university will offer light concessions, first-aid stations and restroom facilities. Beverage booths open at 5:30 p.m.

On-campus parking will be available but limited. The roundabouts off Harrison Boulevard and Dixon Drive will be closed to traffic. Access to campus will be through Edvalson Street, Skyline Drive, and Birch and Taylor avenues.

Guests in motor homes or larger vehicles are encouraged to park on the east side of campus near Stewart Stadium. The Dee Events Center also offers additional parking.

To minimize damage to the grounds, attendees may not leave blankets or chairs to save spaces before July 14 at 6 p.m. Items placed on the lawn prior to that time will be removed.

Tarps, stakes and tent pegs are not allowed due to safety concerns and will be removed. No personal fireworks or pets of any kind will be allowed on campus.