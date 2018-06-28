LOGAN — Utah State University has named Alexa Sand associate vice president for research and associate dean of graduate studies.

Sand will transition from her faculty position into her new role July 1, and will remain a professor in the art and design department in the Caine College of the Arts.

Sand received her bachelor’s in art history and anthropology from Williams College and her doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley. Her research in art history has produced a book, titled “Vision, Devotion, and Self Representation in Late Medieval Art,” that was published in 2014, and numerous essays and book reviews.

In her new position, Sand will report directly to Mark McLellan, vice president for research and dean of the School of Graduate Studies. She will be responsible for helping execute the vice president and dean’s vision to grow and develop USU’s student research portfolio.

Sand was preceded in this position by Scott Bates, who recently was appointed interim head of the psychology department.