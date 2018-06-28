SALT LAKE CITY — Students passionate about social justice will be able to pursue a criminology degree at the University of Utah beginning this fall.

The College of Social and Behavioral Science, through the Department of Sociology, will offer a criminology major that will give students a multidisciplinary understanding of critical issues surrounding crime. The major will help prepare students for careers in criminal, juvenile and social justice services. It also will provide a foundation for graduate study in criminology, criminal justice, other social sciences and law.

The Department of Sociology has offered a certificate in criminology since the 1990s. On average, approximately half of the department’s graduates receive the criminology certificate. The certificate has enabled students to land jobs in law enforcement, corrections, probation/parole, detention centers, victim advocacy, criminal justice services and with nonprofit organizations.

The interdisciplinary major will offer courses spanning nine departments in four colleges. Courses to be offered include such subjects as: women and crime; society and the criminal mind; murder in America; courts and corrections in the U.S.; and the economics of sex, drugs and crime.

Students also will be able to pair the major with complementary certificates such as the Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment Training Certificate Program from the College of Social Work.