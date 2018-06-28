SALT LAKE CITY — If President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court is Sen. Mike Lee, one of two Utahns on his shortlist, it will be up to Gov. Gary Herbert to choose the state's next senator.

But Herbert said Thursday he's not likely to appoint himself.

"I probably would not," the governor said during his monthly news conference on KUED Ch. 7, calling moving from leading the state to working in Washington, D.C., "maybe a step backward."

"Being governor is a very active role," Herbert said, while he's been told by senators that role would be "kind of slow-walking stuff" and not having "as much ability to cause things to happen."

The list of possible candidates to fill a Senate vacancy in Utah would likely be long, the governor said, adding he will wait to see what action the president takes before considering replacing Lee.

Lee is joined by his brother, Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee, on the same shortlist Trump prepared during his 2016 presidential campaign and is using to name a replacement for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kennedy announced Wednesday he is retiring from the high court.