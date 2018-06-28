HERRIMAN — On a blazing summer day, just a few steps outside Real Salt Lake’s climate-controlled indoor practice facility, the team readied for Saturday’s match at Columbus.

The moment was pregnant with symbolism.

Made in the shade? No, but you might say the heat was on.

Real’s pairing with Columbus should be spirited. Both are fourth in their conference, and both would make the playoffs if held today. The game marks the official midway point of the season, No. 17 of 34 for RSL. Regardless of wins and losses, if there had been a cloud in the sky, it wouldn’t have dampened the mood of coach Mike Petke. He’s as upbeat as a game show host.

Raised in the City that Never Sleeps, neither does he. Call him at midnight and he might, in a wide-awake voice, answer “Petke,” as though he were a night watchman clocking in.

“I never sleep well,” Petke said. “I’m not a big sleeper. I actually function better on less sleep than I do on more sleep.”

There are at least a few reasons for him to stay awake at night. His team is in respectable shape, with 23 points. Real is tied with two other Western Conference teams, but just one loss from seventh place, which is below the postseason watermark.

“Am I OK with that?” Petke said. “Yes, I’m good with it. I don’t want to move any lower, but it’s a long season. There’s ups and downs.”

All too often this year, RSL has, well, kicked away scoring opportunities. It has been as unpredictable as one of Petke’s colorful postgame pressers. (He once passed out photos to the media, highlighting officiating errors.) Real recently won six straight home games, but settled for a draw last weekend against lowly San Jose. Although RSL dominated possession against the Quakes, and launched 26 shots — eight on target — it had only a single goal.

“I’m trying to think of the last time we had a natural, natural goal-scorer,” Petke said. Then he ticked off some of the naturals who have played in Salt Lake: Alvaro Saborio, Javier Morales, Robbie Findley and Yura Movsisyan.

“We rely on getting goals from other places,” Petke said.

That’s the kind of team it is; everyone needs to contribute a great game or two. But it has been a quirky year. Real has surrendered five goals in one game, four in two others. Its scoring differential is tied for second worst (minus-10) in the league. It is eighth in shots on goal, but just 17th in goals scored. Meanwhile, it is giving up the fifth-most goals in MLS.

The road has been far less kind than home. Real has won only a single away match, while losing six and drawing one. In games against LAFC, Vancouver and Orlando “for 60 minutes we were sitting there going, ‘It’s not a matter of if we win, but by how many,’ and then we lose.”

The second half of the season includes games against several of the league’s leading teams, beginning with Kansas City on July 4 at Rio Tinto. Also on the second-half schedule: Dallas, LAFC and Atlanta. Real has three more home games than road games in the second half.

Petke pointed out that last year at this time “we were dead in the water and ended up fighting back.” His team wasn’t eliminated from playoff contention until the final game of the season.

Sometimes mental lapses have cost his team scoring opportunities. Other times technical mistakes, game management or faulty technique were the culprit.

“The important thing,” he said, “is that the players don’t make the same mistake twice.” That’s why Real — still three wins ahead of where it was a year ago — can’t afford to wait for a late run again in 2018. Petke isn’t panicking.

“I’m confident we’re going to work things out,” he said. “What that means, who knows? Only the soccer gods know.” Surely they must have an idea. Real clearly needs to find the back of the net when chances arise. Conversely, it needs to respond faster after allowing goals, rather than letting the gap widen.

It doesn’t take heavenly powers to deduce that.