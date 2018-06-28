SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 28.

Romney’s win is Utah’s caucus system’s loss

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney won the U.S. Senate Republican primary on Tuesday.

And the victory might mean a loss for Utah’s traditional caucus system, according to the Deseret News.

Romney defeated Kennedy with about 72 percent of the vote compared to Kennedy’s 28 percent.

Kennedy beat Romney at the state convention, but didn’t have enough delegate support to win the outright convention nomination, either.

In fact, Romney gathered enough signatures from voters to join the ballot no matter what happened with the delegates.

Utah Jazz introduce Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen has arrived in Salt Lake City.

The controversial Duke standout made his first media appearance for the Jazz since he was drafted earlier this month, the Deseret News reported.

Allen said he’s been busy answering messages from family and friends about making it the NBA.

“It took me a couple days to reply back to everyone, but it’s just a good feeling to feel all the support from everyone around you,” Allen admitted.

Allen chose No. 24 for his jersey.

“When I was looking at the list of numbers, that’s the first one that popped out at me,” Allen said. “There’s really not much else to it than that. It could be because I grew up watching Kobe (Bryant) in 24, but when I was looking at them, I saw 24, it popped out at me and I was like I’ve got to go with that.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and his brother on the list for potential SCOTUS pick

Utah Sen. Mike Lee is on the short list to become the next Supreme Court justice, according to the Deseret News.

On Wednesday, Anthony Kennedy announced he would retire from the Supreme Court on July 31. President Donald Trump said he planned to decide on his replacement immediately and that his pick would be on a short list he announced last year.

Lee and his brother, Thomas Lee, a member of the Supreme Court of Utah, are both on that list.

"I started watching Supreme Court arguments for fun when I was 10 years old. So if somebody asked me if I would consider that, I would not say no," Mike Lee said.

Teens and anxiety: Utah faces a growing national crisis

The Deseret News published its first article in a new series that will explore the impact of anxiety and stress on teenagers nationwide and in Utah.

The first story focuses on a group of students suffering from anxiety and what they do to help themselves get through the day.

“Anxiety — the keep-you-up, leave-you-immobile variety — is this generation’s brick wall. Millions of youths struggle with it. Experts estimate one-fourth of teens — and as many as one-third of teen girls — have an anxiety disorder,” according to the Deseret News. “That classification includes phobias, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder and social anxiety. These are not insignificant problems, and they often travel with depression and other mental health challenges.”

