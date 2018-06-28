Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement dropped in the middle of a decisive and divisive moment in the country’s politics, but his final warnings should be a template for promoting the kind of atmosphere that can break the derision.

Characterized as a swing-vote, the Reagan appointee departed from his colleagues on a number of influential decisions. Social conservatives won’t soon forget his vote to preserve abortion rights or his arguments in the majority opinion legalizing gay marriage. Likewise, Democrats denounced his vote to walk back campaign finance regulations.

Nevertheless, Kennedy found ample opportunity in the last month of his final term to send out calls for consensus building. Here are three high-profile cases decided in June in which Kennedy advises the country and its leaders on the path forward for safeguarding liberties and promoting civil discourse.

Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission: The court ruled in favor of a Colorado cake baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding reception. The opinion hinged on the hostility the commission showed the baker while dismissing his religious beliefs. Writing for the majority, Kennedy concludes, “these disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs, and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.”

The struggle to balance religious freedoms with protections for LGBT individuals will only escalate in the near future, and the country must take to heart Kennedy’s plea for tolerance and respect while hashing out reasonable accommodations.

National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra: A divided court ruled in favor of California crisis pregnancy centers, determining a state law forcing the clinics to display language contrary to their mission likely violated the Constitution.

In a concurring opinion, Kennedy laments the state Legislature’s statement that the law added to California’s legacy of “forward thinking.” He counters, “It is forward thinking to begin by reading the First Amendment as ratified in 1791; … to confirm that history since then shows how relentless authoritarian regimes are in their attempts to stifle free speech; and to carry those lessons onward as we seek to preserve and teach the necessity of freedom of speech for the generations to come.”

His commitment to honoring free and open speech should permeate every setting, from college campuses to America’s living rooms.

Trump v. Hawaii: The court upheld an iteration of the Trump administration’s ban on travelers from five predominantly Muslim countries, along with Venezuela and North Korea. Kennedy joined the majority, but he was careful to differentiate policy from politics in his concurring opinion, reprimanding national leaders for neglecting constitutional principles: “There are numerous instances in which the statements and actions of Government officials are not subject to judicial scrutiny or intervention. That does not mean those officials are free to disregard the Constitution and the rights it proclaims and protects.”

As Kennedy intimates, the obligations of an informed citizenry include the responsibility to hold elected officials to a high standard of moral character. Charity, integrity and respect for the rule of law aren’t forgotten virtues, rather, they should radiate from the leaders America chooses.

Kennedy’s final words, if taken seriously, have the power to both protect freedom and advance fairness for all. The nation’s hard problems will endure so long as the country convinces itself nothing can be done, but with Kennedy’s admonitions, we assert that finding lasting solutions is within reach.