It’s the end of the 2013-14 NBA season and the Utah Jazz, who finished with one of the worst records in the league, have landed the fifth pick in the draft.

The Jazz are in rebuild mode and hope to draft a star with this pick. On draft day GM Dennis Lindsey picks top Australian prospect Dante Exum.

Exum, before being drafted at 19, decided not to play college or professional ball, instead spending the year after high school working on his game.

Scouts had been blown away by what they saw from him in high school but his competition wasn’t elite. Lindsey took the biggest gamble in that year’s draft: Exum was a boom or bust prospect.

Exum’s rookie year entailed him taking over as starting point guard (mainly because he wasn’t Trey Burke). Offensively, he looked a little passive. He tried to just fit in and not make mistakes.

What really stood out was his ability to move his feet well laterally, making him look like a future All-Defensive Team member.

Going into that offseason, Exum Island — where his biggest defenders were located — was getting crowded at a rapid rate. However, during that summer, Exum must have offended the basketball gods as he suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Australian National Team. His sophomore season ended before it had even begun.

Recovering from that kind of injury takes time, and during the early part of his third season, Exum didn’t look like the same player. But as the year went along all the reasons that he was drafted so high started showing up here and there.

Exum ended that season healthy and finally got a chance to have an offseason dedicated just to getting better at basketball. He looked good in the couple of summer league games he played in.

Unfortunately, during the third game of the preseason, he separated his shoulder on a hard fall which caused him to miss all but 14 games of the regular season.

In the games Exum played upon his return, especially in the playoffs against Oklahoma City and Houston, the Jazz front office and fans saw what Exum could be and what he currently needs to work on. The most elite trait he has going for him is his lightning-quick first step. If a bigger defender ever switched on him, Exum took advantage. He also looked better at finishing at the rim, averaging 67 percent within two feet of the hoop.

His elite defense also returned. Giri Nathan of Deadspin wrote, “The stringy Australian has spent just over half of his NBA career injured, but in those healthy stretches he has shown serious defensive acumen.”

Ravell Call Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) cheers on the crowd during NBA basketball against the Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 6, 2018

In the playoff series against the Rockets (with Ricky Rubio out) Exum was given the defensive assignment on James Harden. Nathan also stated, “ Exum does an admirable job of hanging patiently through all of Harden’s interminable feints and preparatory dribbles, giving him no air to breathe, and getting as close as possible to skin-on-skin contact. He was +10 in his 18 minutes on the court.”

Exum’s 2018 offseason needs to be dedicated to tightening up his handle, which will help him get to the rim easier, while his jump shot also needs a lot of work. For his career, he's shot just 39 percent from the field, 31 percent from three and has an effective field goal percentage of 47 percent. His so-so shooting ability doesn’t scare defenses, which allows other teams to clog the lane. His ability to shoot off the dribble is also non-existent. If he can improve his shooting, his first step becomes even more lethal since defenders would have to guard him anywhere on the court.

After four seasons in the NBA, the book on Exum is wide open and he is entering restricted free agency, meaning the Jazz can match any offer another team makes for him. Since he has missed half his career with injuries, the sample size or the body of work is incomplete, making Lindsey’s job of determining what Exum’s next contract should be worth extremely difficult.

During the 2014 draft process, Exum was being compared to Kobe Bryant, according to Chad Ford (previously of ESPN), because of the “competitiveness he has shown at a young age.” Ford also said, “The teams that got to interview him and do the (psychological) testing on them said that he tested off the charts, (and) when you add that to an NBA style frame, those guys tend to not fail in the NBA."

Exum has all the tools to be a really good NBA player and with his work ethic and the Jazz coaching staff to help develop him, the sky is the limit.

His next contract most likely will be around $7-10 million a season for two or three years.

The Jazz's top brass still believe in him even if most of the inhabitants of Exum Island have evacuated. Lindsey stated after the season was over, “With Dante, I was very pleased after we challenged (him), and he wanted to be challenged a year ago … he’s maturing and quite committed to his health and his game. And this is a good place to help him improve both.”

Exum is still young (22 years old), is still improving, and hopefully he will be a Jazzman a lot longer. To go along with the offseason training, he needs to spend hours trying to appease those basketballs gods, hoping they will bless him with good health.