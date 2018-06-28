Former Utah quarterback Alex Smith is coming off his most successful statistical season as a pro, throwing for 4,042 yards and 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions with a league-leading 104.7 passer rating for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL season.

That, unfortunately, didn’t land the new Washington Redskins starting quarterback on the NFL Network’s list of the “Top 100 Players of 2018.” Smith’s absence from the list was one of the biggest omissions.

"Unfortunately, Smith's unfair and inaccurate reputation for being a game manager and a quarterback who benefits from better teammates has worn into his uniform so deeply that multiple playoff appearances and top-10 numbers don't get him into the 'Top 100,' " Around the NFL’s Nick Shook wrote.

"Alex Smith is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in NFL history. I will die on this hill."

The NFL Network has produced the Top 100 lists since 2011 — the top 10 in this year’s list was unveiled earlier in the week — and this year’s version ended a two-year streak of Smith landing on the list. He was ranked No. 81 the past two years in his only appearances on the Top 100.

“I don’t even think Alex Smith should have been on there. Alex Smith should have been really high up on that list,” former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner said during an NFL Network segment. “You look at what he’s done his whole career, all he does is win games and play well.

“And then last year, he was an MVP candidate through three-fourths of the season at least. How is he not on the Top 100 list?”

Sixteen quarterbacks made the 2018 list, including three in the top 10: New England’s Tom Brady at No. 1, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz at No. 3 and New Orleans’ Drew Brees at No. 9. Houston’s DeShaun Watson was the lone rookie quarterback from last season on the list, at No. 50.

The lone Utah tie on the 2018 Top 100 was former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seattle All-Pro came in at No. 21, 18 spots higher than his place on the 2017 list.

Weddle also missing from Top 100

Former Utah safety Eric Weddle was also absent from this year’s Top 100 — he was last ranked on the annual list in 2015 when he came in at No. 86. Like Smith, Weddle has been on the Top 100 twice. He was No. 92 in 2014.

Last year, Weddle made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his NFL career and had six interceptions, third-most in the NFL, while adding 63 tackles, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Teammate Tony Jefferson argued for the Ravens safety, as well as fellow defender Terrell Suggs, to be included in the Top 100.

I just don’t understand the top 100. Weddle & Suggs been going to pro bowl after pro bowl.. how do they not make it? Should Especially be in front of people who didn’t even play half the year? 🤔 I’m just saying if you’re going to do the list do it right. — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) June 26, 2018

This year’s Utah recipients for the Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal were skier Martin Bergstrom and gymnast Maddy Stover. The conference medal is awarded annually to an outstanding senior male and female student-athlete at each Pac-12 institution based on several factors, including academics, athletics and leadership.

Bergstrom earned three individual NCAA championships during his college career, a school record, and was a 2018 Academic All-American. Stover was a second-team All-American in 2015 and started for the Utes the past four years while earning Pac-12 All-Academic honors three times.

This is the fourth time in five years that a Utah gymnast has received the award, as Stover joins Breanna Hughes, Georgia Dabritz and Mary Beth Lofgren. Bergstrom becomes the second men’s skier at Utah to earn the award, along with Miles Havlick in 2013.