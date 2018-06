Experts estimate one-fourth of teens — and as many as one-third of teen girls — have an anxiety disorder.

Untreated anxiety can play into later panic attacks, depression, separation anxiety disorder, behavioral problems, drug use, social phobias and even suicide.

