SANDY — There were storylines aplenty Wednesday night as Utah Royals FC took on Seattle Reign FC in the club’s first game back at Rio Tinto Stadium following a monthlong four-contest road trip that saw it go 2-2-0.

On most other nights in which URFC head coach Laura Harvey was facing the team she coached for five seasons before coming to Utah, the reunion would have been front and center, but it took a backseat Wednesday to the debut of United States Women’s National Team goal-scoring guru Christen Press.

Traded to Utah on June 18, Press played the full 90 minutes, got extra-loud cheers from the crowd seemingly every time she touched the ball and made URFC’s attack more dangerous than it has been all season.

Beyond those two big deals, URFC held its first-ever Pride Night, and the squad was decked out in different gear, opting for a monochromatic look with gold shorts as opposed to their typical navy blues, with rainbow numbers instead of the typical black ones.

As much as things were different, however, the end result was much the same as its been throughout the season. In a match that featured the top two teams in the NWSL in terms of fewest goals allowed, perhaps it’s natural that it ended in a 0-0 draw despite URFC finishing with 19 shots compared to just seven for Seattle, including a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

Of course I’m disappointed in the result. As a forward, 0-0 scoreline is incredibly disappointing, and I take that personally. It’s my job to finish chances. Utah Royals forward Christen Press

Wednesday’s draw marked URFC’s sixth in 13 games on the campaign, and the third to end without a goal.

“It felt like we had a lot more chances, shots on goal than we’ve for a while, but there’s no draw in this league so far that I’ve been happy with,” Harvey said, “and this is probably the most disappointing, actually, because of the amount of chances.”

Press felt similarly.

“Of course I’m disappointed in the result,” she said. “As a forward, 0-0 scoreline is incredibly disappointing, and I take that personally. It’s my job to finish chances. We go back to the drawing board. We have two days, and then we get to play again. That’s the upside.”

Although Press had numerous chances on a night Harvey called a “very good performance” from her new acquisition, the 29-year-old is particularly looking forward to building better chemistry with her teammates.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Royals FC forward Christen Press (21) goes for a shot with Seattle Reign FC defender Steph Catley (7) defending as the Utah Royals and the Seattle Reign play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

“Today was ground zero,” she said, “and up we go.”

Although URFC’s offensive performance wasn’t enough once again, the defense stepped up like it has numerous times throughout the season in not allowing the Reign to score.

It marked a nice bounce-back performance after the group struggled last Saturday in a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Red Stars.

“I think as a whole, our defensive mindset has been the same the whole year,” said goalkeeper Abby Smith. “We want to be tough to beat, and I think we did a really good job with their offensive threat...we wanted to rebuild off of this past weekend, and I think we did that.”

Harvey agreed, but in the same thought couldn’t shake the fact that her squad came away with just one point instead of three.

“I thought the back line did well,” she said. “Obviously reduced them to next to nothing, really, but similar story for us all year. We’ve just gotta — we have to win those games. You’re going to come away from it, watch it back and be disappointed you didn’t win.”

URFC now sits alone in sixth in the NWSL standings with 18 points but is just two points out of the playoffs.

As it continues a stretch that will see it play five more games between now and July 20, URFC will have a quick turnaround, as it’ll play the NWSL-worst Sky Blue FC on Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Sky Blue is the only team in the league without a win on the year. It played Portland Thorns FC to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night. URFC beat the New Jersey-based team 2-1 on June 2.

Like Wednesday, Saturday’s tilt will be a late start, with first kick set for 8 p.m. MT.