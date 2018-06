ERDA, Tooele County — A man in his 50s was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday after running a red light, police said.

About 6:50 p.m., the man was driving a Ford Ranger along highway 36 in Erda when he ran the red light at Bates Canyon Road and hit a landscaping truck, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

The man in the Ford Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, Royce said.

His name was not immediately released.