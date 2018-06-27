OGDEN — In 2002, Shannon Barnes nervously walked into Weber Human Services to seek a diagnosis to help her understand her pronounced paranoia, hallucinations and depression.

Not long after she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, and began meeting with a therapist and taking medications that helped her manage her condition.

"(I was) set up with a case manager, they set me up with housing and getting involved with disability benefits and Medicaid benefits and basic necessities, which I just didn't have," Barnes said.

The choice to seek help forever set her life on a new path, she said — and not solely because of her new treatments. With her basic needs in place, she said, she gradually developed new life skills, like getting enough sleep and eating right, as well as learning "how to make phone calls, make doctor's appointments, and pay bills."

"I was in a very bad situation. Desperation is what helped me. I know that asking for help is scary, but … if you're (at) a desperate point, ask for help."

Intermountain Healthcare announced a new $12 million project Wednesday with several public and private partners that is designed to better reach people like Barnes by increasing cooperation between community health centers and traditional health providers.

The new partnership, called the Utah Alliance for the Determinants of Health, will seek to more rigorously identify "non-medical factors that affect health," Intermountain said.

Those include a person's housing instability, food insecurity, inadequate utilities, transportation needs and experience with interpersonal violence, said Intermountain CEO Dr. Marc Harrison.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, speaks at a press conference at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Intermountain Healthcare announced a new $12 million project Wednesday with several public and private partners that is designed to better reach people by increasing cooperation between community health centers and traditional health providers.

"Many people say that your ZIP code plays more of a role in your health and health care than any other factor," Harrison said at an event announcing the new alliance at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. "When we look at the factors that influence a person's health, we think it's about 20 percent medical care, 20 percent your genetics, and about 60 percent social and behavioral factors.

"And yet as a system we spend about 90 percent of our resources on the health care. It seems like the investment is going in the wrong place."

Because of that, Harrison said, Intermountain is pairing with organizations such as Weber Human Services, United Way and the Leavitt Partners health care consulting firm to better connect patients with non-medical services that are likely to improve a person's health.

For example, instead of a primary care doctor simply prescribing insulin to a diabetic patient, that doctor may be expected to ask about whether they have a working fridge in their home in which to store it, said Lisa Nichols, community health executive director at Intermountain.

If the patient is in need of a fridge, they will be connected to the right resources to help them on their way to getting one, she said.

"We don't often ask about that in a clinical setting," but that needs to change, Nichols said. "We (will) assess those needs, and then we assist those individuals in meeting those needs."

As a starting point, the Utah Alliance for the Determinants of Health will pilot more thorough integration of medical and social services for certain patients in Ogden (living in ZIP codes 84401 and 84403) and St. George (84770 and 84790) who receive Medicaid coverage through SelectHealth. About 7,500 such patients fall in those categories.

The new program will cost Intermountain $2 million per year in each of those areas from 2019 to 2021, bringing the total cost to $12 million. Preparations for the alliance's launch are expected to last through about the end of this year.

Intermountain said in a release that "initial funding for this … will be used to bolster the impact of numerous pre-existing programs currently led by community partners."

The plan is that the alliance will later grow significantly in scope if it is demonstrated that the efforts in Ogden and St. George are "moving the needle for these people," Harrison said.

Those efforts "will be evaluated to determine the impact on health as well as the cost of care," he said. "Based on those results, if they're positive, we hope to replicate, and replicate broadly."

Metrics for success will include a decrease in emergency room visits for which non-emergency care would have been appropriate, an increase in preventive care visits, and improvements in patients' outcomes for conditions such as depression, anxiety, opioid abuse and diabetes, said Mikelle Moore, senior vice president of community health for Intermountain.

Barnes, who used her experience with Weber Human Services to springboard into a career there as a certified peer counseling specialist, said that organization and other public partners are critical to connecting people with services who may need a nudge in the right direction.

"They're indispensable. There are so many people in need," she said. "I think as we keep reaching out more, more people will get help. (Because) people are reluctant to ask."