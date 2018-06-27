Heat rising from the shores of the Great Salt Lake near Saltair blurs beachgoers on Wednesday, which topped out at 96 degrees, just a couple of degrees shy of it being the hottest day of the year. According to the National Weather Service, it will be sunny and hot again Thursday with a high near 96. Temperatures will cool slightly Friday and Saturday, with highs near 84 and 80, respectively, before climbing back into the 90s next week. As the temperatures climb, the Salt Lake County Health Department and Aging & Adult Services are encouraging people to stay hydrated. According to the health department, older adults and children are more prone to the effects of extreme temperatures, including heat stroke. "As temperatures rise, staying well-hydrated is among the most important things people can do to stay healthy and prevent heat-related illnesses. This is especially important for seniors, children and anyone spending time outdoors," Dr. Dagmar Vitek, medical director for the heath department, said in a statement.

