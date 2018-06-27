SALT LAKE CITY — Grayson Allen arrived in Salt Lake City early Wednesday after spending nearly a week in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

His phone has been ringing off the hook for the past six days since being taken No. 21 in the NBA Draft, from family, friends, former coaches and peers wishing him the best of luck as a member of the Jazz.

“It took me a couple days to reply back to everyone but it’s just a good feeling to feel all the support from everyone around you,” Allen admitted.

After briefly chatting with head coach Quin Snyder and receiving a tour of the practice facility upon his Utah arrival, the former Duke University star was introduced to the media during a press conference as No. 24.

We’re very, very confident in who he is. We’re confident in his intelligence, we’re confident that he was contrite with the mistakes that he’s made in the past. Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey

Throughout his four-year career at Duke he wore No. 3 in honor of Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade after rocking No. 1 at Providence School in Jacksonville, but he’s now ready to start a new journey as a Jazzman.

“When I was looking at the list of numbers, that’s the first one that popped out at me,” Allen said, smiling. “There’s really not much else to it than that. It could be because I grew up watching Kobe (Bryant) in 24 but when I was looking at them, I saw 24, it popped out at me and I was like I’ve got to go with that.”

Jazz rookie Grayson Allen cites Kobe Bryant as a possible influence for his No. 24 jersey in Utah. pic.twitter.com/7FGciEK8CW — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 27, 2018

Allen enjoyed a four-year college career at Duke, where he averaged 15.5 points. 4.6 assists and 3.3 boards per game as a senior. The Florida native is a 6-foot-5, 198-pound combo guard who hopes to contribute right away.

He is set to make his debut July 2 when the Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. during the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League at Vivint arena.

The Jazz reached the second-round of the postseason last year as a fifth seed in the Western Conference with the current roster. Allen is expected to fit in immediately with his style plus he shares a connection with Snyder as Duke alumni and four-time All-ACC Academic honorees.

Shedding his previous image of being a dirty player is no longer a concern now that he’s started this new chapter. He’s too busy studying the Jazz’s tendencies and comparable players such as Houston’s Eric Gordon to learn tips on how to thrive on the NBA stage.

“I know I come from Duke and I want to continue to represent Duke in a good way, but now that I have a Utah Jazz uniform, I want to represent the Jazz in the right way,” Allen said. “Whether I’m polarizing, loved, hated, I don’t care. I admittingly did and I cared too much when I was at Duke but I’ve moved past it. The love for the game of basketball kind of gets rid of all that.”

Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey already grilled Allen during the pre-draft process on his tainted image and feels they are on the same page about him staying aggressive without crossing the line.

“We’re very, very confident in who he is,” Lindsey said of Allen on draft night. “We’re confident in his intelligence, we’re confident that he was contrite with the mistakes that he’s made in the past.”

Allen was joined by his parents William and Sherry Allen, plus his agent Mitch Nathan at the introductory Jazz presser. William says he’s always noticed the competitive fire in his son at a very young age, but never wanted to strip him of it.

“All play days were to win and not just to play,” William said. “So, you always had to monitor those play days. There was a few of those that would get out of hand, but hey, that’s the competitive nature and you want him to have it. You can’t teach it.”

Allen would always be on the side of the Allen home in Jacksonville dunking on the adjustable hoop. One time he even broke one with countless thunderous jams. That’s where he developed that 40.5 max vertical leap that won over scouts during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Hundreds of adoring Jazz fans are expected to greet Allen at a public community event at the team store in Vivint Arena Thursday morning from 11 a.m. to noon, but in the Allen household he’s still responsible for the mowing the lawn at the family home in Florida. Briefly after being picked, Allen shared of photo of himself cutting the grass via social media and that will remain a ritual even if he’s in the league.

“That’s still not gonna change,” said William Allen. “And the next time he’s home that’s still not gonna change.”