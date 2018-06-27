SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's four U.S. House members all expressed disappointment Wednesday over the failure of a compromise immigration bill that President Donald Trump joined other GOP leaders in backing shortly before the vote.

The state's four GOP representatives all voted for the bill, which failed 121-301.

It would have provided $25 billion for border security, including the wall along the Mexican border sought by the president, as well as a path to citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Rep. Mia Love said the delegation stood together to vote for the bill "because it represented a good-faith effort to achieve" immigration policy goals of protecting families, improving public safety, and enhancing economic and community stability.

"The bill was imperfect, but the Utah delegation did not allow perfect to be the enemy of good. Unfortunately, many who voted against the bill … were more concerned with politics than people and policy," Love said in a statement.

She said she was proud to have worked on getting language into the bill intended to permanently prevent family separations at the border and that, as the child of Haitian immigrants, "this issue is tangible and personal to me."

Andrew Roberts, the campaign manager of Love's Democratic opponent in November, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, said the congresswoman failed to deliver.

"There is no excuse for today's failed immigration vote," Roberts said, accusing Love of "showboating in an election year — focusing more on headlines and press releases than doing the work it takes to bring people together and solve problems."

Love was among a small group of moderate Republicans who attempted to force a vote on several immigration bills through a rarely used procedural manuever known as a discharge petition.

The group fell short of the support needed, but House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., agreed to advance compromise legislation on immigration. Another House bill on immigration, seen as taking a more hardline stance, failed last week.

"The American people expect Congress to take action to address our broken immigration system," Rep. John Curtis said in a statement, adding he was disappointed that didn't happen again Wednesday.

"It is critical that Congress advance immigration reform so we can finally address our nation's critical immigration challenges, and I remain committed to working with my Republican colleagues and across the aisle to see that we solve it," he said.

Rep. Rob Bishop said in a statement it was a shame the bill didn't pass and that it's still true that security and compassion are not mutually exclusive.

"While not a perfect piece of legislation, this bill would have funded a wall, provided access for those tasked with securing our borders, and given due respect to the family unit," Bishop said.

Also disappointed in the vote was Rep. Chris Stewart.

"Both sides must come together to strengthen the border, keep families together, and provide a lasting solution for DACA recipients," Stewart said in a statement.