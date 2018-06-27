SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters are working to contain four wildfires that sparked across the state Wednesday afternoon, including one that has claimed several structures in eastern Utah.

• A fire dubbed the Fruitland Shed Fire in Fruitland, Duchesne County, destroyed three or four homes, Duchesne County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Travis Tucker estimated. Firefighters were "getting a handle" on the blaze late Wednesday afternoon, he said.

• The Rough Fire in Broad Canyon in Box Elder County was more than 100 acres and growing, Utah fire officials said.

• A blaze on Pine Valley Mountain in Washington County — named the West Valley Wildfire — burned as much as 2,000 acres and was threatening structures Wednesday evening.

Fueled by timber, brush and grass, the blaze began about 3 p.m. in an area 1 mile east of Gardner Peak and 3 miles northeast of the Pine Valley campground, according to Nick Howell, public information officer for the fire.

• A fourth fire, the Dry Canyon Fire in Parowan, had burned between 5 and 10 acres, fire officials said.