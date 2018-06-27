SALT LAKE CITY — Wildfires that ignited Wednesday afternoon have destroyed homes and left some fire crews and resources "pretty well exhausted."

"Today, it's been really windy, really dry," said Nick Howell, public information officer for a blaze on Pine Valley Mountain in southern Utah. He said the same weather conditions are expected in the region for the next couple of days as firefighters continue to work.

The blaze in Washington County — named the West Valley Wildfire — burned as much as 2,000 acres and was threatening 10 homes located 3 to 5 miles from the fire, he said. Firefighters reported zero containment Wednesday night.

Fueled by timber, brush and grass, the fire began about 3 p.m. in an area 1 mile east of Gardner Peak and 3 miles northeast of the Pine Valley campground, Howell said.

He said the fire was burning in a designated wilderness area with a lot of fuel.

"Depending on what the fire does tomorrow with the weather conditions being on the higher end of the spectrum in terms of fire danger, I think tomorrow's going to tell us a lot of how the duration of this incident's going to go," Howell said, adding that more resources from outside of Utah were en route to assist with putting out the fire.

The fire was one of four that broke out across Utah on Wednesday, including:

• A fire dubbed the Fruitland Shed Fire in Fruitland, Duchesne County burned an estimated 8 to 10 acres, Utah fire officials said. Firefighters were "getting a handle" on the blaze Wednesday afternoon, Duchesne county Chief Sheriff's Deputy Travis Tucker said.

Two homes and a shed were destroyed, according to Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, although damage from the fire was still being determined Wednesday night.

Raegan Cutler, a resident who lives down the road from the fire, said the fire was "like a scene from hell."

"It is so extremely dangerous out here. We got no snow this year," she said.

Mike Eriksson with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said Wednesday night the fire was still estimated at 8 to 10 acres but firefighters expected to be able to mop it up Thursday.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation from the fire, he said.

Eriksson said the fire appeared to be human-caused and was under investigation.

• The Rough Fire in Broad Canyon in Box Elder County was an estimated 1,200 acres after burning for several hours, according to fire officials. It is believed to have been human caused, according to Leann Fox with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. As of about 9:30 p.m., she said there had been no containment.

• A fourth fire, the Dry Canyon Fire in Parowan, had burned 20 acres, fire officials said. About 8 p.m., firefighters reported progress due to cooling temperatures and reduced wind but didn't provide an estimated containment.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill