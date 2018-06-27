HERRIMAN — A collective "OOOOOOOOOOHHHH!!!" preceded the famous "GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL!!!!" play-by-play call during a World Cup watch party Wednesday morning at the Real Salt Lake training facility.

That scene played out in similar fashion three times as Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 in the final match of pool play for the two countries.

That was not a popular outcome for the attendees, who were able to view the game on a 35-foot-by-20-foot HD screen in the massive Zions Bank Real Academy building. Not even the one blonde guy in the crowd was happy for Sweden.

An interesting thing happened late in the match, though. Despite the fact Mexico trailed by three goals, fans in attendance jumped up and down, waved flags, hugged each other and celebrated when they found out the score of a game being played elsewhere in Russia.

Korea's 2-0 victory over Germany ensured that the defending World Cup champions were eliminated and saved the day for a Mexico squad that didn't do itself any favors on the pitch.

"Man, that was nerve-wracking," ZBRA marketing and ticketing director Jorge Perea said with a smile.

Perea has quite the tough job right now. He's overseeing a series of watch parties that RSL is hosting on one of the two fields inside of its new facility. Fans are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets — or to simply sit on the benches or chairs provided — and comfortably watch the World Cup with others for free.

There were only about three dozen soccer fans in attendance for the Mexico-Sweden match, leaving plenty of room to spread out. But there have been crowds between 300-400 strong for weekend games.

RSL is expecting so many to attend the free watch parties when knockout play begins this weekend, it's going to gather RSVPs on its website (zbra.rsl.com).

"We want to unite the community under the banner of soccer," Perea said. "We talk about being as one, and this is another way of accomplishing that and gives people a great place to come watch the World Cup. It's pretty exciting to be able to do that with a 700 square foot screen and (have) 210,000 square feet of climate-controlled area to do it."

Because Wednesday's game was an 8 a.m. start, RSL wasn't expecting too many to attend. But the group that did show up was squarely in Mexico's corner as was evident by flags draped over one couple's laps, blankets, scarves and the roller-coaster ride of emotions from a disappointing result that transformed into exuberant relief.

Attendance would certainly have been even bigger if the U.S. had qualified.

"With the U.S. unfortunately not playing everybody's had to pick that secondary team that’s close to their hearts," Perea said. "Mexico’s been very popular."

Martin Meissner Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Mikael Lustig challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Especially for him. You wouldn't know it from his American accent, but the ZBRA executive grew up in Monterrey, Mexico, until he was 11-and-a-half years old, so this match was personal for him.

Perea anticipates a much bigger crowd for Monday morning's Round of 16 match between Mexico and Brazil. The facility will also be open for the two pool-play matches Thursday (Senegal-Colombia at 8 a.m. and England-Belgium at noon) as well as for the other knockout matches this weekend.

Perhaps the most fun part of the viewing parties — especially when your team isn't faring well — happens behind the seating area. ZBRA employees bring out about 16 soccer balls and allow fans of all ages and abilities to kick it around on the turf.

Herriman teenagers Graci Gunnell and Jorge Reynoso took advantage of that along with other kids and adults, all of whom scored more goals than Mexico on Wednesday.

"It's really cool," Gunnell said.

"Especially," Reynoso added, "with all the goals around."

It makes for a fun all-around experience even if your team doesn't win — or needs the help of a country on the other side of the world to help out.

"It's pretty awesome," said Herriman resident Ethan Westover after chasing his 2-year-old daughter around the field.

"We have a really comfortable viewing environment and (fans) really enjoy the World Cup with their whole family here," Perea added. "It’s a very family friendly event."