SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney's big win in the U.S. Senate Republican primary could end up being a big loss for the state's traditional caucus and convention system for nominating candidates.

Nearly 72 percent of primary voters went for Romney in statewide election results released Tuesday, compared to just over 28 percent for state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, even though Kennedy beat Romney at the GOP state convention in April.

Kennedy didn't have enough delegate support to win the convention nomination outright, however. And even if he had, Romney also gathered voter signatures to guarantee he'd be on the ballot no matter what delegates decided.

Other races also saw Republicans do much better with primary voters than with party delegates, including Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, who came within 12 votes at the convention of avoiding a rematch with former state lawmaker Chris Herrod.

But primary voters in the 3rd Congressional District chose Curtis, who also gathered voter signatures, over Herrod by an even bigger margin than Romney's victory over Kennedy, 74 percent to 26 percent.

"Yet again, the convention system did not produce candidates who are competitive in the primary," said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU's Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy.

The results, particularly in Romney's race when he was the delegates' second choice but overwhelmingly favored by voters, appear to be putting additional pressure on the traditional selection process.

Already, the GOP is split over the law still known as SB54 that allows candidates to gather voter signatures for a place on the primary ballot whether or not they compete at the party convention.

The Utah Republican Party has sued the state over the law but lost at the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and is now considering trying to get the case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Another legal fight is underway over the Count My Vote initiative intended to maintain the law that failed to qualify for the November ballot after opponents mounted a signature removal campaign in targeted areas of the state.

Karpowitz said convention delegates may need to re-examine their choices.

"I think the convention tends to be dominated by people who are more conservative than the Republican electorate as a whole. Certainly, they can continue to vote those preferences, but they don't seem to be winning preferences, even in a Republican primary," the political science professor said.

That's true of other recent elections, he said, including Curtis' first run in 2017's special congressional election. In that race, Herrod was the convention nominee and Curtis won just 9 percent of delegate voters.

But in a three-way primary race with then-political newcomer Tanner Ainge, Curtis was the choice of GOP voters. Unlike Democrats, Republicans close their primary elections and exclude non-party members.

Karpowitz said advocates of the caucus and convention system need to ask themselves if it's tenable for the process to continue "to produce candidates who don't just lose, they're walloped in the primary."

Jason Perry, head of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, said Tuesday's election results "makes the disconnect between general Utah voters and the delegates even more obvious."

Perry said while the time may come when candidates feel like they don't need to go through the caucus and convention system, for now at least the results are a signal that candidates don't have to worry about gathering voter signatures.

"At some point, if the candidates who are coming out of there keep being the kind of candidates who are not supported by the average Utah voter, they become less and less relevant," he said. "The process can't just be about control anymore."

Romney's win won't hurt the caucus and convention system, said Brandon Beckham, director and co-founder of Keep My Voice, a group dedicated to preserving and strengthening the caucus and convention system that's fighting the Count My Vote initiative.

"The purpose here isn't to represent what the primary voters do, it's to select good candidates," Beckham said. Delegates "want people who best represent their party values. That's the system. That's why people support it."

The GOP primary election should be seen as "a win-win" because Romney and Curtis both had substantial delegate support, Beckham said, labeling Kennedy's two-point victory over Romney at the convention "essentially a tie."

He said Romney benefited in the primary from his "big name" as the Republican Party's 2012 presidential nominee, making it a difficult race for Kennedy, who is "a doctor, a lawyer, a smart, sharp guy, but he did not have the name ID."

Beckham said he was surprised Romney didn't win the nomination outright at the convention. But he also said that because delegates spend more time vetting candidates, they may not back the most popular candidate.

"It's not going to be a rubber stamp of public opinion polls, ever. That's not what the caucus and convention system is," Beckham said. "The primary results are not indicative of what our momentum is."