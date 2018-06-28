"GREAT MESS TO GREATNESS," by Eric D. Richards, Covenant Communications, $11.99, 60 minutes (ages 12 and up)

A former Mafia member, an ugly thrift store purchase and a group of trapped miners are just some of the amazing stories Eric D. Richards tells in his phenomenal audio presentation of “Great Mess to Greatness.” These accounts, and several others, help illustrate the importance of forsaking sin and self. Richards has taken the admittedly uncomfortable subject of sin and managed to make repentance seem not only possible, but enjoyable.

When first serving his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Honduras, Richards unfortunately drank unclean water that caused serious discomfort. But his physical illness was nothing compared to the spiritual distress another man was undergoing. As Richards and his companion brought the healing and peace only Jesus Christ can provide, they were able to watch the transformation of this man and his family. It wasn’t until later that their convert revealed how truly lost he had been before he found his Savior.

Richards understands how it feels to be lost. When he and a group of friends, including a former Compton gang member, struggled to locate an address in Utah County, he was shown the change brought about in people’s lives because of repentance and the Atonement. He witnessed first-hand the anger, and then calm, of someone who formerly used violence to solve frustrations.

Provided by Covenant Communications Eric Richards is the author of the audio CD "Great Mess to Greatness."

As Richards shares 10 scriptures, quotes from general authorities and personal examples, he helps listeners understand that repentance isn’t a mere checklist; rather, it’s the only way to fully live life and experience happiness. More on the serious side than some of his other CDs, this latest audio book still has several humorous moments and is packed full of inspiration.

“Great Mess to Greatness” is a motivating audio CD. Geared toward teens, this can be an enjoyable listen for families and all ages.

Richards lives with his family in Cache Valley and is an LDS institute teacher.