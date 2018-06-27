SALT LAKE CITY — Kohl's is beginning to hire seasonal workers for the back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons.

According to the company, positions are now available at stores in North Logan, West Valley City, West Jordan, Draper, American Fork, Layton, Centerville, Orem, Riverton, Clinton and Millcreek.

Hiring will begin in August at all Kohl's stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers, and credit operations nationwide and will continue through the holiday season. Hiring needs are determined on an individual location basis.

To check on an opening or to fill out an application, log on to careers.kohls.com.