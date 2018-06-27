SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives from Duchesne and Wasatch counties say just because Salt Lake City has never exercised watershed authority in their areas, it doesn't mean it won't some day.

A panel on Wednesday discussed the issue of Salt Lake City being able to control land use decisions outside its municipal boundaries for watershed protection via the authority of a 1915 law.

City officials stressed a watershed protection ordinance adopted in 1990 clearly defines the "watershed" as the central Wasatch Canyons, but critics say the law trumps a city ordinance and is too vague.

"The question is not if you are going to, the question is if you can," said Wasatch County Manager Mike Davis. "Right now we are dealing with so many unknowns with the statute."

The Utah Legislature tried to tackle the thorny issue of extraterritorial jurisdiction this last session but ultimately punted on any amendments to the law during the tight time frame of a 45-day session due to the subject's complexity.

Instead, extraterritorial jurisdiction, surplus contracts and a potential constitutional amendment are being studied by separate committees of experts with recommendations due later this year to the Utah Legislature.

Laura Briefer, director of the Salt Lake City Division of Public Utilities, told the committee the city would never leapfrog over the Wasatch Front to control land in the so-called "Wasatch Back," even though there are municipal water diversions that originate there.

But Davis wasn't convinced.

"For Wasatch County, that would be our concern. I don't see Salt Lake City and Sandy City coming up next week and saying, 'We are not going to let you do these developments.' I don't see that. But does the statute leave us open?"

Davis wondered if the city's financial participation in the $38 million acquisition of Bonanza Flat — Park City led the effort with the passage of a $25 million open space bond — leaves Wasatch County vulnerable.

Briefer has publicly said the 1,350-acre Bonanza Flat at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon in Wasatch County is a key parcel because of its watershed value, but on Wednesday she stressed it was more about the "preservation" of land.

Davis shot back, "How do we know that?"

Fred Finlinson, an attorney and longtime water expert, said Salt Lake City's participation in the acquisition of Bonanza Flat was "not authorized in any way" because of extraterritorial jurisdiction.

"The question should really be focused on if Salt Lake City can come up to Heber ... and deny and take action to stop someone from building next to a water source. I don't think we have that situation yet."

Norm Johnson, a land owner in Big Cottonwood Canyon frustrated by the city's land use control, criticized the current statute's ambiguity.

"Just saying we will never do that is not good law," he said.

Salt Lake City's watershed protection ordinance helps maintain a pristine, gravity-fed water supply delivered each year via mountainous snowpack and spring runoff.

Watershed protection ordinances across the country are not unusual, but the city's "ridgeline to ridgeline" control has come under scrutiny.

The city has put canyon restrictions on development, dogs and other activity that could harm the quality of water coming out of the mountains that feeds the Salt Lake Valley.

Some, however, bristle at the control and wonder how far it extends.

"The law needs to be changed," said Duchesne County Commissioner Greg Todd.