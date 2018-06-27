UTAH STATE PRISON — Five documented gang members, including a man who was sentenced to prison just three months ago for murder, have been charged with stabbing another inmate.

Devin Brock Smith, 20, Pedro Carrasco, 29, Devin Johnson, 23, Leonires Martinez, 40, and Julian Padilla, 30, were charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a first-degree felony. The charge carries extra prisoner and gang penalty enhancements if convicted, according to charging documents.

The men were also charged with possessing a prohibited item in the prison and three counts of obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies.

On March 31, the men were all involved in the stabbing of another inmate, according to charging documents. The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple wounds to his "neck, back, hips and left hand" which resulted in him losing the function of one of his fingers, the charges state.

Three shanks were recovered by investigators.

In March, Smith was sentenced to at least 15 years and up to life at the Utah State Prison for the murder of Miguel Angel Rios, 29. Smith was 18 when he shot Rios multiple times in a home at 562 31st St. in Ogden on May 6, 2016. Police said Rios and Smith were members of rival gangs.