CEDAR CITY — A 21-year-old man died in an early morning car crash Wednesday, according to officials.

The driver, identified as Joshua M. Caruso, from Orderville, was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 43 in an area that is under construction, with the inside lane closed for paving, according to Utah Highway Patrol trooper Bambi Baie.

While driving in the outside travel lane at about 70 miles per hour, his car "suddenly" swerved to the inside travel lane, Baie said. Caruso collided with a sweeper truck and suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the trooper said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

According to Baie, the driver of the sweeper truck wasn't seriously injured in the accident.