SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will stick to his previously announced Supreme Court justice candidates when deciding who should replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

That list includes both Utah Sen. Mike Lee and his brother Thomas Lee, a member of the Supreme Court of Utah.

Kennedy announced Wednesday he will retire on July 31. Trump said he will begin the process of selecting a new candidate “immediately,” according to USA Today.

"It will be somebody from that list," Trump said Wednesday.

Trump first announced his list of 21 potential SCOTUS justice candidates on Nov. 17, 2017.

“Justice Kennedy admirably served his country on the Supreme Court for over three decades, leaving a unique and lasting mark on our country’s jurisprudence,” Sen. Mike Lee said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the President and my Senate colleagues to identify and confirm his replacement.”

Lee told reporters Wednesday he would be open to serving on the Supreme Court, according to The Hill.

"I started watching Supreme Court arguments for fun when I was 10 years old. So if somebody asked me if I would consider that, I would not say no," he said.

He added, "But the president’s got a decision to make and I trust his ability to make it and make it well."

In early 2017, Lee said he would accept the nomination to the Supreme Court after Trump announced a list of 11 potential candidates to fill a Supreme Court spot, according to the Deseret News.

"If he asked me that question, I would not say no," he said.

Thomas Lee made no comment about Kennedy's retirement or the impending vacancy.