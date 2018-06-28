Every year, the public is asked to be careful with fire in the forests. Virtually every year, the Bureau of Land Management decides to start a "controlled" burn in Utah. This year, thousands of acres in the Manti-LaSal Forest in Emery County are going up in smoke from this "controlled burn." The public now gets to pay to put out the fire.

The saddest part of this is the loss of hundreds of board feet of timber, the loss of animal habitat and the scarring of the land for generations. I think Smokey the Bear posters need to be placed in the "Burn The Land Management" offices.

Maryann Andrus

Provo