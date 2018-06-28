The first time I wrote to my representative, John Curtis, I was surprised and delighted. In contrast to general and vague letters that I've often received from members of Congress, I felt he actually read and responded specifically to the concerns I raised.

I’m a retired pediatrician and a volunteer with the nonpartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby. I'm one of over 100,000 members and supporters who are advocating market-based policies to address climate change that both Republicans and Democrats can support. As a climate advocate, I’ve written many letters over the past eight years, so I have numerous responses with which to compare Rep. Curtis’ response.

Congressman Curtis’ responsiveness is not only to letters. Since taking office, he has held close to 60 town hall meetings. Whether conversing with a handful of constituents or a room full, he listens carefully and responds thoughtfully. Do I agree with all of his positions? No. But as a constituent, I can’t ask for more than to have a representative who listens, considers my views carefully and is committed to finding practical solutions.

David Folland

Sandy