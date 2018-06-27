This week, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights held a hearing on the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. Utah's great Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch will have a role in identifying the benefits the merger will bring to our economy and consumers, especially through the development of the first nationwide 5G network.

Whether you are a rancher in Salina or a business owner in Salt Lake City, you stand to benefit from this merger and 5G technology. I have family members in rural towns throughout our state, and the new T-Mobile will provide significant coverage improvements in rural areas and small towns. It's critical our policymakers understand the full scale of the benefits the T-Mobile-Sprint merger will bring.

As Utah quickly advances into the 21st century we need to ensure our state's leaders are making the right decisions for our state and advancing policies that support the continued global leadership of the businesses, universities and people who call this state home. Sens. Lee and Hatch, I hope you will represent the voices of your constituents and support the T-Mobile-Sprint merger because of the many benefits it represents for our state.

Suzanne Gleed

Lehi