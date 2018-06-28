The bedrock constitutional principle of free speech carried the day Wednesday as the U.S. Supreme Court made it illegal for public employee unions to require workers to pay dues.

The court’s conservative majority ruled that public employees may not be forced to “mouth support” for views they find objectionable by having to pay compulsory union fees.

A previous ruling had allowed unions to charge nonmembers a fee that would be used only for collective bargaining and not in connection with any political or issue-related campaigns. But the court overturned that ruling, noting that anything a public employee union does in relationship to government agencies is inherently political.

The ruling is likely to make it more difficult for public employee unions to recruit, just as it may impact their finances, but we’re glad the court elevated the principle of free speech, a foundational principle of American governance that goes to the heart of liberty.

Beyond this ruling alone, the concept of a public employee union always has been troubling. In private-sector unions, labor and management negotiate against the constant backdrop of a customer base that is necessary for both sides to survive. Consumers, who are free to avoid a product or service completely, keep both sides within market parameters.

But in public-sector unions, both labor and management rely on taxpayers for support, and taxpayers are required to pay while having virtually no seat at the bargaining table. Yet, the taxpayers, or the people, are in reality the employers.

This is why President Franklin Roosevelt, a champion of workers rights, said, “All government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service.”

Government statistics show public employee salaries and benefits have risen faster than those in the private sector in recent years, lending credence to the notion that taxpayers are largely left out of the process. The Congressional Budget Office found this disparity was true between 2011 and 2015 for all but workers with doctorate or professional degrees.

The court’s decision did not address the existence of public employee unions, but the unique relationship between public employees and their employers, the public, adds weight to the court’s insistence that such unions cannot compel workers to lend support.

The case was brought by a child-support specialist for the state of Illinois, who objected to being forced to pay $45 to a union as an agency fee, which was less than the full union dues charged to those who chose to join the union.

Writing for the court’s majority, Justice Samuel Alito said the freedom of speech includes the right to either say something or to say nothing at all.

“Free speech serves many ends,” he wrote. “It is essential to our democratic form of government, and it furthers the search for truth. Whenever the federal government or a state prevents individuals from saying what they think on important matters or compels them to voice ideas with which they disagree, it undermines these ends.”

In addition, he added, it forces people to betray their convictions, which is demeaning.

Alito touched on one of the First Amendment’s essentially meanings. The more broadly that meaning is applied, the better for all Americans.