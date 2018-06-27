SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Treasurer David Damschen has appointed Jason Gull to the five-member board of trustees in the Utah School and Institutional Trust Funds Office.

Gull — formerly a partner at investment firm Adams Street Partners — will serve a six-year term that will expire June 30, 2024.

Gull also worked at Landmark Partners, a global private equity and real estate investment firm, and was a director of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Games. Gull earned his bachelor’s degree in comparative literature from BYU and his MBA from Yale.

The board invests the funds produced by the school and institutional trust lands, which were granted to the state by Congress to support public education.