SALT LAKE CITY — Primary Children’s Hospital has been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the U.S. in nine specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings were published online this week.

The hospital was ranked 18th in neurology and neurosurgery; 19th in orthopedics; 27th in cancer; 30th in cardiology and heart surgery; 35th in urology; 37th in neonatal care; 38th in diabetes and endocrine disorders; 39th in gastroenterology; and 46th in pulmonology.

U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. In 2013-14, the hospital was ranked in just five of the 10 specialties.

The rankings' methodology considered clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery, and compliance with best practices. This year’s rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2019” guidebook, which will be available in bookstores in late September.