SALT LAKE CITY — Security firm Safewise will sponsor up to $1,000 in Lyft rides on July 3 and 4 to help Independence Day revelers get home safely.

The first 100 Utahns to apply on the Safewise for Safe Rides Home campaign page at safewise.com/blog/safewise-for-safe-rides-home will receive a code for a $10 Lyft credit the morning of July 3, which they can use over the holiday.