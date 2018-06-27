SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake City School District teachers have won Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The awards, the highest honors bestowed by the U.S. government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science teaching, recognizes educators who develop and implement a high-quality program that is informed by content knowledge and enhances student learning. Two winners are selected from each state every year.

Carrie Caldwell, who has been an educator for 19 years, was honored along with Kristina Kaly, who has taught in the district for eight years.

Caldwell most recently taught first, fourth and fifth grades at Riley Elementary School for five years. She was also an instructional mathematics coach for four years. This year, she will teach seventh-grade mathematics, eighth-grade science and English language development at Hillside Middle School.

Kaly spent six years teaching at Rose Park Elementary School and is currently a district science coach. She has co-taught college level science and math classes and also worked as an educational consultant for the University of Utah. She has also served as a mentor teacher in the district.

Awardees receive a certificate signed by the president, a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.