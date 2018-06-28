SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland just unveiled its new Pixar-themed park on Monday.

The Pixar Pier, which is filled with Pixar-themed rides, food and shops, will open this coming weekend during Pixar Fest, which is a limited-time celebration happening inside Disneyland until Labor Day.

The new Pixar Pier will debut at the California Adventure Park at Disneyland.

We are here at Pixar Pier! ✨

Follow our Instagram story for all the excitement of this exclusive preview!! pic.twitter.com/Ypl8GzqtFo — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 21, 2018

https://twitter.com/DisneyD23/status/1009917684161568769

Disneyland previously launched A Bug’s Land and Cars Land at California Adventure Park. This will be the first park dedicated to all Pixar movies.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for a while, but it was really about a year ago that the idea really solidified,” said Roger Gould, director of Pixar Animation Theme Parks Group, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Every time a new film comes out, we struggle with where to put that character so the audience can come and meet the new characters from our new films,” Gould said. “We were looking at the release of 'Incredibles 2' and started throwing around, ‘(Is) there a really big way to celebrate the 'Incredibles' here in the park?’”

Gould said the idea came after they redesigned Paradise Pier’s California Screamin’ roller coaster as an “Incredibles”-themed roller coaster called Incredicoaster.

And for your non-cinema roller coaster needs, may we suggest an actual INCREDIBLES roller coaster— The Incredicoaster. (Fast talking lawyer voice) Available now at Disneyland’s Pixar Pier. pic.twitter.com/SKVwVNmcdU — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) June 24, 2018

https://twitter.com/BradBirdA113/status/1010831169775075328/photo/1

“That idea was so great that the president of Disneyland Resort said, ‘Can we make that permanent?’” Gould told EW. “And when we started looking at it, thinking about the Incredicoaster as kind of the tent pole of this land, we started saying, you know, it would be so great to have a place where we could celebrate all the films of Pixar.”

The new park will include a Pixar Promenade, which includes a slew of games for guests to play.

There’s also the Inside Out Headquarters, which will add a family friendly attraction sometime next year.

Guests can also visit the Lamplight Lounge, where they can chow down on delicious desserts, like the Adorable Snowman Frostreat Treats. Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums and Senor Buzz Churros are also available at the park, according to TravelWeek.

The OC Register actually spent time reviewing many of the desserts, food and drinks available at the new park.