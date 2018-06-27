SALT LAKE CITY — Jerry Seinfeld has a solution and a problem with what happened to the “Roseanne” revival.

Seinfeld told Entertainment Tonight this week he didn't "see why it was necessary to fire" Roseanne Barr after the controversy over "Roseanne."

The controversy began when Barr shared a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, in which she called her an “ape.” The tweet led to ABC canceling the show before launching a spinoff project centered around the Conner family but without Barr or her character.

Seinfeld said he didn't see the point in firing Barr, though.

“Why would you murder someone who’s committing suicide?” he asked. “But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.”

Seinfeld told USA Today something similar.

"I don't even know why they had to do that," he told USA Today. “I thought the firing was overkill. She's already dead."

Seinfeld said, though, the spinoff could work with a Roseanne character. He suggested the network try to find someone else to play the role, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I think they should get another Roseanne,” he said. “They brought Dan Conner back, he was dead and they brought him back. So, why can’t we get another Roseanne? There’s other funny women that could do that part. You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job.”

We know at least one person who is excited for the “Roseanne” spinoff — star Sara Gilbert.

Gilbert, who starred on “Roseanne,” will return to ABC programming this fall for “The Conners,” the working title for the spinoff show.

“I’m so excited, thank you all so much. I really appreciate it,” the actress said on "The Talk" on Monday, according to People magazine.

“The Conners” will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m., according to Fox News. The show will fill the time slot previously held by the revived “Roseanne.”

So far, ABC has only released a brief synopsis for the new show, which will focus on “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

According to the synopsis, “This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

Cast members Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman shared a joint statement in which they praised the spinoff idea, according to AdWeek.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the cast said.

“We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

The optimism isn’t for everyone. Fans of the show tweeted out their fury about the spinoff, with many saying the show won’t succeed without Barr in the main role.

“They still don’t get it? They do not realize that Roseanne show had 30 million viewers because Roseanne and her support for Trump,” Lori Henry tweeted.

Others said the show is doomed to be a flop.

“ABC's 'Roseanne' spinoff is officially a go — without Roseanne Barr ... and probably without viewers,” another user tweeted.