SALT LAKE CITY — Best Buy is going classic.

The company announced in a blog post Tuesday it will have a new stock of NES Classic systems in store and on its website beginning Friday.

The console, which is a miniature version of the Nintendo Entertainment System originally released in 1985, allows gamers to play 30 pre-installed games. The system comes with a controller, an HDMI cable and an AC adapter.

The NES Classic costs $60.

Best Buy didn’t reveal how many units it planned to sell. However, the retailer said it will sell the devices on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Interested parties will receive a ticket at their Best Buy location and will be asked to follow the same procedures Best Buy employs during Black Friday.

Online and in-store customers will be limited to one system per customer.

Video game store GameStop will also offer the NES Classic beginning Friday, both in-store and online, according to GameSpot, a video game news website.

GameStop expects to receive the same level of demand as the stores did when the classic system first launched.

As the Deseret News reported, the NES Classic launched to heavy fanfare, making it rather hard to find a device. The same could be said for the Super NES Classic, which launched a year later and was similarly difficult to find.

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced it would bring back the NES Classic after it stopped selling the device due to high demand and a low number of units, according to the Deseret News.