BYU men’s volleyball head coach Shawn Olmstead announced the hiring of Micah Naone as an assistant coach Wednesday. Naone joins the staff after having served as a volunteer assistant coach during the 2018 season.

“Micah was an integral part of our team’s success over the last season,” Olmstead said. “He was eager to learn each day and do all he could to contribute to our players and our staff. We look forward to Micah’s presence on the road while recruiting and in the gym.”

Naone helped the 2018 Cougars to a 22-7 (10-2 MPSF) record that saw BYU win the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation regular-season and tournament championships. He coached four AVCA All-Americans while helping the Cougars advance to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the third-straight season — the first time in BYU history.

Naone hails from Honolulu, Hawai’i, where he played outside hitter on the Kamehameha men’s volleyball team along with former assistant coach Jaylen Reyes. He graduated from the University of Hawai’i West Oahu in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Prior to his time at BYU, Naone assisted at multiple BYU volleyball camps. He also coached at various high schools, clubs and clinics in his home state of Hawai’i. Additionally, he helped his Aloha Region B club team to a gold medal at the USA High Performance Volleyball Championships.

“I’m really excited to be working here at BYU,” Naone said. “I’m thankful to Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe, Deputy Athletic Director Brian Santiago, BYU Vice President Matt Richardson and head coach Shawn Olmstead for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. I want to help maintain the high standard that the program currently holds so that it continues to be successful.”