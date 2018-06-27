SALT LAKE CITY — LDS Church women's leaders presented $50,000 to support Utah's rural Children’s Justice Centers on Wednesday, when they also announced a $25,000 donation to a Bolivian foundation that works to address sexual violence against women and children.

The check to the CJC was presented by Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was joined by her counselors, Michelle Craig and Becky Craven.

Sister ​Jean B. Bingham, the church's Relief Society general president, and Sister Cristina B. Franco, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also joined the tour of the Avenues Children’s Justice Center.

The women leaders had a discussion about the center's efforts to empower child victims and allow them to begin to heal with Suzanne Mitchell, executive director of the Children's Justice Centers of Salt Lake County, and Tracey Tabet of the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

"We are trying to avoid additional worries for victims," Tabet said. "We need the public to know that we have designed this space just for them. Any anxiety children or parents may be feeling about the unknown can dissipate when they know the services we offer."

"As more of us become aware, we can better tackle this societal problem," Sister Cardon said.

She read a letter from LDS Church leaders:

"On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society general presidencies, we acknowledge the important role your organization plays in our community. We offer our gratitude for the exceptional way your organization has lessened the effects of abuse for so many."

The letter expressed gratitude for the centers' advocacy of children and for the help, healing and justice they provide.

Sister Cardon announced the donation to support A Breeze of Hope Foundation in Bolivia.

Tabet said the donation to the CJC would benefit children in Logan, Blanding, Beaver and everywhere in between.

This is the fourth consecutive year the LDS Church has made donations supporting child abuse treatment and prevention.

In 2015, the church donated $100,000 to the state's Children's Justice Centers.

In 2016, it donated $25,000 to the centers and $100,000 to the National Children's Alliance. At that time, the church released a statement that called child abuse "a societal plague" and outlined the church's efforts to prevent abuse in its congregations. The church has declared a zero tolerance policy against abuse and stated clearly that victims are innocent.

In 2017, it gave $120,000 to the CJC.

Utah has 23 Children’s Justice Center locations statewide that assist 5,500 child victims every year. Families who have experienced abuse can visit the centers to access resources such as counseling, information about legal services, law enforcement support and information to help them overcome abuse.

The A Breeze of Hope Foundation addresses the problem of sexual violence against children and women in Bolivia, which has the highest rate of sexual violence in Latin America. They offer social, medical and legal services to victims of abuse and provide education and training to government officials, legal professionals and the public.

A donation event will be scheduled at a later date in Bolivia.