SALT LAKE CITY — Scholastic announced Tuesday it will launch a new set of covers for the “Harry Potter” series to commemorate the book series’ 20th anniversary.

Scholastic revealed the new covers on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

The new covers feature illustrations from Brian Selznick, a self-professed “Harry Potter” fan, according to ABC News.

Impressively, when placed next to each other, “the seven covers connect to create a mural, where Harry Potter fans can follow the story of the series' beloved characters,” according to ABC News.

The art will be displayed at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library.

Brian Selznick, the cover illustrator of the Harry Potter 20th anniversary editions joins us LIVE! #HarryPotter20 https://t.co/hOA4cYZxGS pic.twitter.com/9DZjzFMBJs — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 26, 2018

The new covers were reissued June 26 to celebrate the book series, which first launched in 1998.

“When placed side-by-side, Selznick’s seven new black-and-white jackets form a single image spanning Harry’s complete journey,” according to USA Today. “Fans can examine Selznick’s covers for such Potter talismans as Hermione’s time-turner; Harry’s owl, Hedwig; the white doe Patronus; and, Nagini, Voldemort’s snake.”

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1011660045015273472

In the last 20 years, the series has sold more than 500 million copies across the world with 180 million sold in the U.S., according to USA Today.

The first printing of “Sorcerer’s Stone” came in September 1998.