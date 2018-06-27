SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Ingles — and Dante Exum, if he remains in Utah — won't be the only one with an Aussie accent playing on the Vivint Arena court this preseason.

The Jazz will play two Australian teams this preseason, including the Perth Wildcats (Sept. 28) and the Adelaide 36ers (Oct. 5) at Vivint Arena. This will be the Sixers' first-ever game against an NBA opponent, the team announced on its website.

Adelaide has a couple of familiar faces on it — and not just for the Aussies who now call Utah home. Nathan Sobey — and ex-36er Mitch Creek — played for the Jazz last summer. Adelaide coach Joey Wright also helped with the Summer Jazz squad, sitting behind the bench as an assistant.

"It’s a great opportunity for us as a club to play against not only some of the best players in the world," Wright said in a press release, "but also some of the best coaches in the world."

Melbourne United, the Sydney Kings, Perth Wildcats and New Zealand Breakers will also play against NBA teams this preseason as part of a U.S. tour from Sept. 28-Oct. 5.

NBL-NBA 2018 schedule

Sept. 28: Melbourne United vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 29: Perth Wildcats vs, Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena

Sept. 30: Sydney Kings vs. L.A. Clippers, Stan Sheriff Centre, Honolulu

Oct. 3: New Zealand Breakers vs. Phoenix Suns, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 5: Perth Wildcats vs. Denver Nuggets, Pepsi Center

Oct. 5: Melbourne United vs. Toronto Raptors, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Oct. 5: Adelaide 36ers vs. Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena