Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell celebrated his rookie season with hundreds of fans at the adidas Sport Performance store in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Donovan Mitchell arrived at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Monday in style. The Utah Jazz guard sported a red suit, but his transportation to the event is what made the most noise.

Mitchell arrived in a massive Adidas-sponsored black van that read “Rookie?” which has been used in a campaign to troll Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons in the Rookie of the Year race.

Simmons would take home the trophy that night, but Adidas still decided to celebrate Mitchell’s record-breaking rookie season Tuesday at the adidas Sport Performance store in Santa Monica.

Mitchell met with hundreds of fans at the event, signing autographs and participating in an arcade-style Pop-A-Shot tournament. He is also transitioning from wearing the “Rookie?” apparel to “Spida” gear.

Dictionary.com has even added “Spida” — Mitchell’s nickname — as an official slang entry with the definition: “A basketball species usually found above the rim; equipped with superhuman senses, shot-slinging abilities and unrivaled balance.” It’s also cited as the “nickname of Donovan Mitchell, record-breaking shooting guard for the Utah Jazz and contender for NBA’s 2018 Rookie of the Year.”

Mitchell’s Rookie and Spida definition T-shirts are available at adidas.com for $25 apiece.

He averaged 20.5 points, set the NBA rookie record for three-pointers made with 187 and became the first rookie to lead a 45-plus win team in scoring since David Robinson in 1989-90 as the Jazz finished 48-34 with a second-round playoff appearance.

Eric Woodyard
Eric Woodyard is a Deseret News sports writer covering the Utah Jazz.
